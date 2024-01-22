Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Goes Dark On Social Media After Re-Creating ‘Wide Right’

Videos by OutKick

“Wide Right.” The mere mention of those two words is enough to send a shiver down the spine of any Buffalo Bills fan. The moniker applies infamously to former kicker Scott Norwood. But, Tyler Bass had a similar experience on Sunday night.

Norwood had the opportunity to win Super Bowl XXV with a 47-yard field goal. Unfortunately, he pushed the kick right and the Bills lost. Buffalo reached the Super Bowl three-straight years after this and lost each game.

Although, none of them were close to being a field goal difference. Still, Norwood’s name is not popular in Western New York. Now, neither is Tyler Bass’ name.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass walks off the field after missing what would have been a game-tying field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. (Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle/USA Today Network)

Bass had a chance to tie the Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 44-yard field goal attempt. But, he pushed it wide right. The Chiefs kneeled down and the game ended.

Even if Bass had made the kick, there were still nearly two minutes on the clock and the Chiefs had all three timeouts. So, there’s no guarantee that Buffalo would have won. Still, they would have had a chance.

But, the game ended once Bass missed the kick. Now, Bass has gone completely dark on social media.

I can’t imagine that Tyler Bass’ social media DMs and mentions were a very fun place on Sunday night. Fans have a right to be upset, but attacking a guy on social media seems like a waste of time.

So, Bass decided to just end it all.

Tyler Bass has deactivated his instagram after last night’s game. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YAjtk03j5O — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) January 22, 2024

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass also axed his X account after pushing a game-tying kick against the Chiefs wide right. (Screenshot: X.com)

It’s not Tyler Bass’ fault that the Buffalo Bills lost. However, his missed kick stands out among all of the mistakes the Bills made in the game.

It’s a tough job, being an NFL kicker. But, that’s what the money is for.