Bills QB Josh Allen Status For Sunday Game Against Minnesota Vikings Still Unclear

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may still play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. And he might not.

That’s the word from coach Sean McDermott to reporters Friday.

“Hour to hour,” McDermott said, describing Allen’s status, which has seemingly not changed since earlier in the week when he was diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right (throwing) elbow.

McDermott could not or would not say if Allen would even practice Friday, at least on a limited basis. Allen did not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday.

[Update: Allen did not practice Friday.]

“He hasn’t practiced,” McDermott said, declining to speculate further on Allen’s game status.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott offered not certainty about quarterback Josh Allen’s status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Josh Allen Undergoing Tests

The Bills are apparently running tests on Allen Friday to measure his progression compared to earlier in the week and see how much better he’s gotten.

“We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” McDermott repeated, “just looking how he’s going to progress through the day and goes through his different tests medically, making sure he can check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day.”

The Bills are expected to start Case Keenum if Allen cannot.

McDermott said the club will expect Keenum to perform at a high level just as it expects Allen to perform at a high level when he plays.

“At the end of the day Josh needs to be Josh, if he plays,” McDermott said. “If he can’t then Case needs to be Case.”

Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum #5 played two games in Cleveland last year when starter Baker Mayfield #6 was injured. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Case Keenum On Deck

Keenum, who signed with the Bills in the offseason, started two games for the Cleveland Browns last season when starter Baker Mayfield was injured. The Browns won both games.

“We trust Case,” receiver Gabe Davis said. “we know he’s going to get the job done. If we have to play with him on Sunday we know he’ll be ready to go.”

Although he had no clarity on Allen, the Bills’ coach did announce safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau will not play. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury and Rousseau is managing a high ankle sprain.

