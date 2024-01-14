Bills Fans Turn Highmark Stadium Into A Sledding Hill During Snow Removal, One Guy Goes Shirtless

Videos by OutKick

Is that an Olympic luge performance I see? Nope. It’s just a Buffalo Bills fan sliding shirtless down a snow-filled tube.

A stampede of Buffalo faithful showed up to Highmark Stadium to help get the arena ready for tomorrow’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game got postponed because of a severe winter storm that slammed the city, and left the stadium looking like the Antarctic on Saturday.

The franchise also offered quite the list of benefits for anyone who showed up.

“Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning if needed. The rate of pay is $20 per hour. Complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area. Those interested in shoveling must have proper photo identification (driver’s license, state ID) to work,” the team said in a statement.

Like OutKick’s Mike Gunzlemann said, I’d easily sign up to help if I were in Buffalo. I’m a New England Patriots fan so naturally, I should hate the Bills. But if I could be a part of this unique experience – and get some pretty good cash along the way – I’d grab my shovel faster than Mac Jones could throw an interception!

One Bills Fan Turned The Shoveling Experience Into A Sledding Excursion

The only problem was actually getting there. All of the surrounding roads offered no reasonable visibility just hours ago, during what would have been the midway point if the game started today.

Despite the crazy weather conditions, the Bills Mafia found ways to arrive for work.

The task for the fans involved taking shovelfuls of snow and placing it in a plastic chute. That same shut would channel the snow onto the field, and other workers would place it in trucks to haul it away.

Like I said, these chutes were designed to carry snow. But if you put a makeshift slide in front of people who are crazy enough to jump on tables, you know something wild is bound to happen.

One fan saw an opportunity for some good-natured fun. He got himself into the chute and slid toward the bottom – with no shirt on. While it was snowing.

My chest got cold just watching that. But did I also laugh? You bet I did.

Bills fans truly are a national treasure and need to be preserved at all costs. You can always count on members of Bills Mafia to turn anything into a memorable experience.