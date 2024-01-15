Bills Fans Stay Warm By Jumping On to Burning Table Before Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills are an hour away from finally kicking off their playoff game against Pittsburgh after a one-day weather delay, and members of Bills Mafia are in PEAK tailgating form.

Oh, you thought a little mountain of snow and ice would stop the fine folks of Western New York from doing what they do best? No shot. This is exactly why I said the NFL was cowardly for pushing this game a day because of a little blizzard. I’ll never forgive them for it.

Bills fans were made for this. They wait all year for this moment. Thrive in it. Nobody attacks a snowstorm and football game like the people of Buffalo.

As Rodney Atkins once said, these are my people!

Bills Mafia is undefeated, especially in a blizzard

Absolutely electric. 10/10. Even as a Dolphins fan, I respect the hell out of Bills Mafia. Nobody has the jumping onto a burning table market cornered quite like Buffalo Bills fans.

These people have been out shoveling snow at Highmark Ralph Wilson Stadium since 4 a.m. just so this game could happen, and this is how they relax. Some people may be tired after 12 hours of shoveling. May wanna take it easy before kickoff.

Not Bills Mafia.

They decompress by jumping head first into a burning fire. That’s why the Buffalo Bills are so damn dangerous. It’s exactly why the Ravens and Chiefs and everyone else in the AFC wanted Miami to win the division and not Buffalo.

Because now you get to contend with this for the next two weeks. Good luck.

Buffalo by a billion today. What a city.

PS: legit concern here: