Bills Fans Get Ready For Monday Home Opener With Charity Boat Parade

Bills Mafia shore knows how to party.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills welcome the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 for the first game of a Monday night doubleheader.

Kicking off a weekend-long celebration ahead of the MNF matchup, Bills Mafia organized a boat parade on Saturday — which doubled as a time to party along the Buffalo River and a charity event to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, as reported by WKBW-7.

The Bills foghorn blared from Silo City to Papi Grande’s Beach Bar as Bills fans sported red and blue attire, leisurely cruised on their boats and flailed signs to show their support for the trending Bills.

Buffalo appeared back in playoff form with a dominant 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

The Bills hope to cruise their way to victory against the winless Titans on Monday.

