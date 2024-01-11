Bills Fan Shot Outside Hard Rock Stadium; Second Fatal Incident At Game This Season

Videos by OutKick

A Buffalo Bills fan was shot to death in Miami after Sunday’s AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Dylan Brody Isaacs. The young man and his friends were reportedly heading back to their vehicle after the Bills’ victory when a vehicle approached the group and fired multiple shots, killing Isaacs.

Both sides reportedly had an altercation that preceded the cold-blooded act. According to the Miami Herald, the scene occurred several blocks away from Hard Rock Stadium. The suspect opened fire after pulling several maneuvers to intimidate the group.

South Florida police are actively looking for the suspect behind Isaacs’ killing. A car reportedly belonging to the suspect was found in Palm Beach County on Monday. A fund was set up by Isaacs’ family to cover the costs of bringing his body back home to Canada.

This marks the second fatal incident at Hard Rock Stadium this season. In September, a Patriots fan named Dale Mooney suffered a fatal medical incident after being struck in the head. Mooney was involved in an altercation with a group of Dolphins fans; two of the fans repeatedly hit Mooney, causing him to fall and hit his head. The 53-year-old Patriots fan was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, and two people involved in the altercation have been charged.

