Bills TE Dawson Knox Scores Ridiculous TD After Doing Complete Flip Into The Endzone, Breaks Scoreless Tie

I hate being wrong, but I have to admit that I was wrong about the Buffalo Bills-New York Jets game. I bet the Over and wrote about it, and we nearly had a scoreless first half.

According to Scott Hanson on NFL’s RedZone channel, there has not been an NFL game with a scoreless first half in three years. That streak will now continue thanks to Bills’ tight end Dawson Knox showing off some crazy athleticism.

The flip was cool enough, but you have to watch the replay to truly appreciate it. He started the flip well outside the endzone and the ball didn’t get across the line until he was completely parallel to the ground facing the sky.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox scored on this play despite being hit well outside the endzone by Jets DB Sauce Gardner. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Jets & Bills did not have an exciting first half

It has not otherwise been a very exciting game between the Bills and Jets. The teams combined for fewer than 120 passing yards in the first half. Both teams punted five teams each. The ten punts were more than the seven points that were scored.

Jets starting QB Mike White briefly left the game after taking a monster hit.

Mike White got blasted pic.twitter.com/jAUNXB7EIj — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 11, 2022

Joe Flacco came in but White later returned. It’s clear why his teammates love him so much. Not only did he stand in to make a great throw down the field and take a shot, but he returned to the game a couple plays later.

Zach Wilson continues to be a healthy scratch, which is why Flacco entered the game when White went down.