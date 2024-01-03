Bills’ Damar Hamlin Gets Tattoo 1 Year After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Tuesday marked one year since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, a ghastly sight for people tuning into the critical AFC showdown in 2023.

Damar Hamlin Debuts New Tattoo, One Year After Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin paid tribute to his surviving cardiac arrest with a tattoo, commemorating the seminal Jan. 2 event.

Hamlin’s tattoo was an outline of the famous ‘heart hands’ symbol used throughout his “3 for Heart” campaign.

Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association since the on-field scare. The young safety furthered charity toward promoting heart health and CPR training.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero detailed following the harrowing scene, “Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field following the administration of CPR for nearly eight minutes.” There were other life-saving measures as well and Hamlin was sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center near Paycor Stadium.

Questions arose regarding how a healthy 24-year-old NFL athlete could suffer a near-fatal collapse. Later on, Hamlin revealed that commotio cordis triggered the collapse.

USC basketball player Bronny James reported a similar condition after he suffered cardiac arrest during practice at Galen Center in Los Angeles. James dealt with a congenital heart defect.