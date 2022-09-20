Bills CB Dane Jackson Released From Hospital After Scary Neck Injury

An unfortunate injury during Monday night’s matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills resulted in Bills cornerback Dane Jackson being loaded into an ambulance and sent to the hospital.

Jackson suffered an apparent head and neck injury after colliding with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Both players attempted to tackle Titans wideout Treylon Burks, and Edmunds unintentionally hit Jackson, causing him to bend backward in an uncomfortable motion.

BILLS CB DANE JACKSON LEAVES MNF GAME IN AN AMBULANCE

Jackson was unable to get up and received immediate medical attention on the field.

The Bills gave a positive update on Jackson’s status Tuesday morning, announcing that the 25-year-old corner was released from the hospital. They also added that Jackson avoided any major damage to his spinal cord as a result of the play.

Buffalo released a statement on the injury.

“Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. He was released from the hospital and is undergoing further evaluation today.”

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jackson walked out under his own power after being released from ECMC Hospital.

Dane Jackson’s Scary Scene

Monday night’s scene involving Jackson turned grim as players from both teams gathered around the injured player. Jackson gave the crowd at Highmark Stadium a thumbs-up as he was loaded on the ambulance.

Edmunds commented on the play, which he said was frightening in real-time.

“Definitely a tough play. Just kind of saw the receiver still up, just trying to finish the play,” Edmunds said after the game.

“A situation that, obviously, I didn’t do intentionally. I would never try to do something like that to my teammate, but like I said … the receiver was still up, I was just trying to finish him to the ground, and unfortunately, I end up hitting Dane.”

