‘Billions’ Final Season Trailer Previews Axe’s Return To The Showtime Hit

Bobby Axelrod is back for the final season of “Billions.”

The hit Showtime series about the finance industry returns August 11 for its seventh and final season, and Damian Lewis will return as the billionaire the show spent its first five seasons centered around.

Lewis stepped away from the show at the end of season five. His story seemed to potentially be wrapped up after making a run for Switzerland amid his latest legal issues.

Damian Lewis returns for the final season of “Billions.” (Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/SHOWTIME)

Fans always held out hope Lewis could return at some point, and that’s exactly what will happen in season seven.

The trailer for the final season will have fans feeling like Axe never left the show at all.

“Billions” returns August 11 for its final season.

It’s going to be great to see Damian Lewis back as Bobby Axelrod. He was one of the best characters on TV through five seasons.

His battles with Chuck Rhoades and his incredibly complicated relationship with Wendy Rhaodes made for incredible television.

Unfortunately, Lewis made the decision to take some time away from the show. There was a real chance he’d never return. Fortunately, that turned out not to be the case.

Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in “Billions.” (Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/SHOWTIME)

That’s good news for fans because “Billions” simply wasn’t the same once Axe was gone in Switzerland. I didn’t even make it through all of season six.

It just felt way too different and there was a noticeable decline. However, with Lewis making a return for the final season, it will definitely be worth catching up on season six before August 11.

Billions returns for its final season August 11. Damian Lewis is back as Bobby Axelrod after missing season six. (Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME)

We’ll see if season seven can wrap things up in epic fashion. Let’s hope there’s a dramatic improvement now that Axe is back. Hopes are definitely high.