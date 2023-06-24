Billionaires Pull Ad For $127,000/Year Dog Nanny Due To Overwhelming Interest

Videos by OutKick

A billionaire couple in the UK looking for a live-in dog nanny reportedly had to pull their posting for the $127,000-a-yearr position because they were inundated with interest.

According to Oakland’s KTVU-TV. a high-end recruitment agency based in London called Fairfax and Kensington posted the listing on LinkedIn a few weeks ago.

“Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced Dog Nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs,” the ad read, per The New York Post. “They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs.”

That includes giving them their meds, taking them to appointments, and flexing some “positive reinforcement techniques to maintain and enhance their training.”

This sounds like the ultimate opportunity for someone with a gender studies degree. Especially from somewhere like, oh, say San Francisco State.

The compensation was £100,000, which is around $127,000. Can you imagine making a six-figure salary from watching dogs? Most of us do that while juggling real jobs. Not only that, we have to pay for the privilege of taking care of the dog.

In short, this was one hell of a sweet gig.

That’s why (although media coverage helped) the number of applicants shot up from 300 to more than 2,000.

“This is the first role we’ve offered of its kind. The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of,” recruiter George Dunn told Kennedy News. “Even as a vet, you’d be struggling to earn that amount of money.”

Still, if you’re still thinking of quitting your job and skipping across the pond, there are some downsides. It tells applicants to expect irregular hours and having to work nights, weekends, and on holidays.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle