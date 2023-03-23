Billionaire Porsche Exec Leaving Wife, Who Has Become ‘Impossible’ During Dementia

Videos by OutKick

Wolfgang Porsche, the billionaire executive at – you guessed it – Porsche, is reportedly leaving his 74-year-old wife because she’s become “impossible” to live with during her dementia.

Talk about running a tight ship!

According to The Daily Beast, Wolfgang, who is 78, has reportedly cited the illness and “drastic changes” to wife Claudia’s personality as grounds for separation. The two first started courting in 2007 and tied the knot back in 2019.

The German tabloid, Bild, stated that Claudia is currently receiving around-the-clock care by four caregivers. Meanwhile, Wolfgang – according to the outlet – has been spending more time with good pal Inaara Aga Khan, a former princess.

Claudia Huebner and Wolfgang Porsche. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Wolfgang Porsche divorcing wife

What a rollercoaster story. Didn’t see the princess part coming there at the end, did you? Did you?!

Claudia, who is a former adviser to the German government, has also reportedly been unable to move without help for months.

Well, what do we think here? Power move or is this cat the worst guy on the planet? I think I’m going with B.

Divorcing your 74-year-old, wheelchair-stricken wife because she’s become intolerable in the throes of dementia is a tough look on paper, but maybe things are worse behind the scenes?

Don’t know how that’s possible given the details we already have, but who am I to judge?

Anyway, Wolfgang will probably bounce back just fine. He currently serves as chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, as well as Porsche AG.

His family is also worth around $22 billion, so the divorce lawyers should be taken care of as well.