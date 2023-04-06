Bill Self Kills Retirement Speculation

Videos by OutKick

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self isn’t going anywhere.

Self missed several postseason games after undergoing a heart catheterization procedure in March. The legendary Kansas coach needed two stents inserted to fix blocked arteries.

However, his recent health issues aren’t going to stop him from continuing to coach the Jayhawks.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self won’t retire after recent health issues. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Self announced Wednesday that he will return to Kansas next season to keep coaching.

“I am 100% positive I will be coaching this upcoming season at the University of Kansas and hopefully many beyond that,” the two-time national champion explained.

Bill Self said he will be the coach at Kansas next season.



Bill Self will remain at Kansas.

There’s always question marks that arise when someone has health issues. It’s a very common reason for coaches to step away.

It’s just not going to happen for Self. The iconic Big 12 coach is committed to sticking with the Jayhawks for the 2023-24 season “and hopefully many beyond that.”

That’s great news for Kansas and college basketball fans. Bill Self is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Bill Self makes it clear he’s not going anywhere. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

He’s been to four Final Fours and hung two banners during his epic run at Kansas. The famous coach has a stunning 580-132 record and nine Big 12 titles since taking over in Lawrence. That’s nothing short of incredible.

Self’s health issues sidelined him for the 2023 postseason, but he’s coming back next season and for the foreseeable future.

Bill Self missed several post season games with health issues. He announced he’s not retiring. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

You simply love to see it. Hopefully, this is the last we hear about Bill Self having issues off the court with his health.