Bill Maher Bluntly Slams Supporters Of Hamas, Takes Aim At Idiot College Students

Bill Maher is sick and tired of people in America supporting Hamas.

Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,200 Israelis last weekend, and the attack shook the civilized world to its core.

The videos and images that came out of Israel were nothing short of horrific and appalling. Entire families were massacred and Hamas killers shot people on sight.

Now, Israel is in the process of hitting back, but there’s been a shocking amount of anti-Israel/pro-Hamas rhetoric in the aftermath of the attack. Maher, like many people, has had enough.

Bill Maher rips people who support Hamas.

“Mostly what I saw this week was a shocking amount of support, even at the moment of the rampage or right after when they’re still counting the bodies. That was shocking to me. Even at its best, I feel most of the people who you would read in the media, the attitude is sort of like, ‘This is very complicated. I don’t really study it. I don’t really know the facts. So, I’m just going to go with a kind of they are both guilty equally and a moral equivalency.’ Which I would like to take issue with tonight. I think the Israelis have always had the moral high ground, and I think they still do,” Maher said during the Friday night episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

It’s amazing to me that the American left, so much of it, throws its lot in with people whose values, I hope they don’t share,” Maher said before rattling off a list of Hamas’ oppressive views on women, non-muslim people, tolerance and more.

“Religious tolerance. That doesn’t exist in Gaza. You’re either a Muslim or an infidel, and you better be a Muslim,” Maher told his viewers.

Maher takes aim at college students supporting Hamas.

One of the major issues Maher has in the aftermath of the terrorist attack is the amount of college students and people on campuses who rallied in support of Hamas and the massacre.

“I don’t think it’s a minority on elite college campuses, which is the mouth of the river this nonsense flows. And, they’re very influential, and those are the people who graduate and become the a**holes in society,” he explained to viewers.

The HBO star also noted that people on the left have “broken” moral compasses if they’re going out of their way to defend Hamas.

Why does Bill Maher think college students are rally in support of Hamas? Because they love attention and making everything about themselves.

“The idea that these are the young people who should truly be on the left instead of where they are with this, and I think it’s because they’re anti-Semitic…I think it’s because they want to be social justice warriors. It’s not about the issue. It’s about them,” Maher claimed.

He quickly continued, “These kids, they don’t know anything. They learn it from Instagram. Or the colleges…they are indoctrinated in these colleges. It’s true. These elite colleges put out a bunch of America-hating ahistorical hysterics.”

Israel is at war with Hamas after a massive terrorist attack. Bill Maher slammed people in America supporting Hamas. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Maher is 100% correct.

As we’ve noted many times, Bill Maher is one of the few voices of reason on the left side of the political spectrum in America.

There is no moral equivalency here, as Maher noted. Hamas murdered babies, gunned down people at a festival and went house to house murdering every Israel the terrorists could find. On top of that, Hamas took hostages back to Gaza, and is threatening to publicly execute them.

Israel protects innocent life and gives warnings before bombing targets. There is no equivalency. Yet, plenty of people in America seem to think Israel is the bad guy, and Hamas should be praised.

Harvard student organizations released a letter pinning all the blame on Israel, students at Wisconsin chanted praise for the attackers and there are plenty of other examples.

Hamas is a terrorist organization. There’s no way around it. It’s what they are, and they should be treated as such. Anyone defending the heinous slaughter of innocent Israelis is disgusting, and nobody should be afraid to say it. Props to Bill Maher for continuing to call out nonsense where he sees it.