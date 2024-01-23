Bill Maher Slams Ignorant People Who Blindly Hate America

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher isn’t a fan of people who blindly hate the United States of America.

There’s been a growing sense in the USA that people within our own borders seem to think we’re the bad guys, and that’s been on display in very disturbing fashion since the slaughter of roughly 1,200 Israelis on October 7 at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

People have literally been marching in American streets in support of the terrorists, and it’s now considered sexy and cool to hate the red, white and blue.

It’s something that absolutely enrages a lot of patriotic Americans, and Maher thinks people behaving in that fashion have no idea what they’re talking about.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Bill Maher slams people who hate America.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host recently released a “Club Random” podcast with Chris Distefano on a wide-range of topics, and he made his thoughts on people who just love to hate the USA crystal clear.

Maher said the following during the interview:

And also and this specific thing about America, I’ve done many pieces about this. You know, I just ask for perspective and a little education for the people who are talking about America in such an ignorant way. It’s like I’m not blind to all of our problems. I just have the perspective of knowing what other countries are like and you don’t. I could just tell by your [people who hate America] non facts you don’t know what you’re talking about…I mean, I hated that in the sixties, like, ‘Love it or leave it.’ That was the exact opposite of how we felt on the liberal side, but the liberals changed. And I would never say to somebody, love it or leave it,’ but if you’re rooting against it or if you have no perspective and think it’s the worst place in the world, Yeah, I don’t think that’s that’s a kind of person who’s going to build a better country.

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around the 4:30 mark, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Maher is correct with his take on the situation.

Maher has become a major voice for reason and common sense on the left, and he’s had some great takes when it comes to free speech and the woke mob.

He’s also completely correct when it comes to Americans who hate the great country we all call home. We have idiots in this country openly supporting a mass murdering terrorist like Osama bin Laden. Imagine how disconnected you have to be from reality to side with the terrorists.

Yet, we’ve seen it happen. Does it come from a place of ignorance or do people truly have that kind of hate in their heart? I hope it’s the former because the latter is much scarier.

I’d encourage people who hate this country to travel to other parts of the globe. Go see what it’s like in the rest of the world where there’s no freedom. Russia locked up Brittney Griner on a show trial to use her for leverage, North Korea slaughters its citizens, large chunks of the Middle East are ruled by Islamic regimes where freedom doesn’t exist and Europeans definitely don’t enjoy the same rights we do in America.

Hell, people in America seem to think Canada is similar to the USA, but that’s not true at all. Exercise your freedom of speech and protest up there and your bank accounts might be frozen.

While America might not be perfect, it’s by far God’s greatest gift to the planet, and we won’t apologize for being proud of it. We have the world’s greatest military, freedom to pursue whatever goals we want, we have college football and all groups are treated equal in the eyes of the law. Good luck finding that elsewhere.

Bill Maher of Real Time with Bill Maher during HBO Winter 2007 TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

Credit to Bill Maher for speaking the truth. Hopefully, more people continue to do the same, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.