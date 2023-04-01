Bill Maher Calls Out Parents Who Coddle Children: ‘Sh*t Job’

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher continues to be a very rational and important voice in America.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host regularly speaks his mind, and is one of the very few people on the left willing to police his own side. That includes calling out nonsense when he sees it.

Now, he’s calling out parents who “bulldoze all obstacles” out of the way of their kids.

Bill Maher calls out bulldozer parents. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

“I think in general parents do a sh*t job these days of instilling in their kids a sense of ‘you need to be made of sterner stuff.’ You know, just in general, a general note. That’s never what they teach kids. It’s just like, how can we bulldoze, they call them bulldozer parents, how can we bulldoze all obstacles away from you before you get there,” Maher said during an episode of his “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast while talking with Arianna Huffington, according to Fox News.

The conversation was initially sparked by the death of a young girl due to bullying, which Maher empathized with. He also believes phones and social media could be a huge part of the problem.

“Because at least in school if you were bullied, you could go home, and you could shut that off. Here, you get no break. The phone follows you everywhere, and it follows you forever in life … With the phone following you, and then you know if you tweet it, and they’ll go back to eighth grade to get people,” Maher, who has no kids, further explained, according to the same report.

Bill Maher calls out parents who eliminate all their kids’ problems. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for Television Critics Association)

Bill Maher continues to speak his mind.

Once again, Bill Maher hits the nail on the head. He’s 100% correct when it comes to parents who want their kids to live in a world of sunshine and roses.

Parents like that aren’t helping their children. Not at all. In fact, I think there’s an argument to be made bulldozer parents – also known as helicopter parents – are doing an incredible amount of damage.

Life can be very hard at times. You get knocked on your butt and you have to learn how to get up, dust yourself off and get back after it.

Bill Maher calls out bulldozer parents. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

As any gunfighter will tell you, you’re not going to hit every target. All that matters is how you respond. Unfortunately, if a kid is just told how awesome they are all the time and how they never do anything wrong, they’re never going to experience the growth adversity causes.

It’s the same energy of Mike Leach’s legendary fat little girlfriends rant. Sure, people might like hearing how amazing they are, but it’s not actually helping.

I’m not going to tell anyone how to raise their kids. It’s not my place, and it’s not Maher’s either when it comes to individual cases. What I will say is nobody grows in life by being coddled. Humans grow when faced with problems and adversity. Let children struggle, grow and learn who they are.