Bill Clinton Sat Next To Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth At US Open

Big names are flocking to the US Open to catch what will likely be Serena Williams’ final tournament. This has made for some unusual seatmates but none as odd as former president Bill Clinton seated next to sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Odd, but at the same time perfectly ironic.

If you didn’t already know, 94-year-old Dr. Ruth hosted radio and television shows through the 1980s and ’90s where she doled out sex advice to callers.

So, she and Slick Willy had plenty to talk about.

Bill Clinton's date for the US Open is Dr. Ruth…. and she just said something that made his face turn red… pic.twitter.com/QqcT2G671n — Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) August 29, 2022

The sight of the two drew a quick back and forth between analysts John McEnroe and Chris Evert.

“Who knows what they’re talking about,” McEnroe said, teeing it up for Evert.

“They’re really involved in some sort of… She’s giving him advice,” Evert said. “She just gave him advice. Yep, ‘you shouldn’t be doing that.’”

“Why is his face getting redder?” McEnroe asked to cap off the good-natured, safe-for-TV banter.

Whoever distributed the US Open Tickets and made up the seating chart deserves a nice, crisp high-five.

Putting Clinton next to Dr. Ruth tips the presidential irony scales. It’d be like seating Jimmy Carter next to someone with a peanut allergy or Richard Nixon next to Fritz Pfleumer, the inventor of magnetic tape.

There were some other odd pairings at the match, though none as fantastic as the Clinton/Dr. Ruth combo. Mike Tyson was spotted next to tennis legend Martina Navratilova (who was holding a puppy for some reason).

