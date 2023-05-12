Bill Belichick’s Lacrosse Love Continues With Rookie Tryout For UVA Star Who Never Recorded A Single Collegiate Football Stat

Videos by OutKick

Everyone and their mother knows that Bill Belichick loves lacrosse. That love for the sport of the future had materialized in several ways over the years, and that includes adding ex-Laxers to his roster in New England.

Now, he may have found another dude with a substantial lacrosse pedigree to follow in the footsteps of Chris Hogan.

According to A To Z Sports, the Patriots have invited lacrosse player Dox Aitken to the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp camp.

First of all, Dox Aitken is one kickass name.Especially for a lax player.

But a name’s not going to cut it if you want to crack an NFL roster (I’m convinced it does help though). That’s fine because Aitken was an All-American when he played college lacrosse at Virginia, one of the sport’s powerhouses.

He then went on to play a handful of games at the pro level for Altas Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound midfielder at the University of Virginia, Aitken was a USILA All-American honorable mention and an Inside Lacross All-American honorable mention in 2021 for the Cavaliers, when he scored 17 goals and tallied six assists. His UVA bio says that he’s the all-time point and goal leader by a midfielder in school history, and he ranks No. 4 overall in program history in goals with 138.

The dude is certainly athletic — and while it’s unclear what Belichick has in mind and his odds of making the roster are a long shot — this is what the Patriots’ head coach is known for.

The UVA la star was First Team All-American in 2019 and 2018, and he made the third team for Inside Lacrosse’s All-American team in 2020.

Obviously, football is not foreign to Aitken. According to NESN, he played wide receiver, safety, and punter at Haverford High School in Pennsylvania. Additionally, he enrolled at Villanova University intent on playing wide receiver, but returned to Virginia and the warm embrace of the sport of the future. He didn’t record a single stat during his collegiate career.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Belichick has kicked the tires on a lacrosse player. He did the same with former Pats wideout Chris Hogan, who played lax at Penn State.

Belichick’s lax love is no joke. He quite literally worships the alter of football and lacrosse great Jim Brown.

