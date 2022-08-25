Bill Belichick Reveals He’s Capable Of Smiling During Visit To UFC Headquarters

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is capable of cracking a smile.

The six-time Super Bowl winner took a Wednesday visit to the UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas, and Dana White strapped a championship belt on the legendary NFL coach.

In a bit of a fun moment, Belichick cracked a smile like he was a kid in a candy shop soaking up the moment.

Bill Belichick just won a UFC title #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YI9mqcjUZ9 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 24, 2022

When is the last time anyone saw Bill Belichick smile like? I honestly can’t remember a time he looked this happy.

Bill Belichick smiles during visit to UFC headquarters. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BrendanFitzTV/status/1562564452146286592)

Bill Belichick is notorious for never showing much emotion at all. He never gets too high or too low. He lives perfectly between the four and six.

That’s one of the reasons he’s been such a successful coach. If you allow yourself to go on emotional swings, you risk making foolish decisions.

That applies to football and just about anything else in life.

How will Bill Belichick and the Patriots do in 2022? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, we now have video confirmation that Belichick is more than capable of cutting it loose from time to time.

All you have to do is get Dana White to strap a championship belt on him, and he’ll light up like a kid with a puppy.

Seriously, look at this man! How can you not smile seeing all the joy on his face.

Props to Belichick for finally revealing that he is, indeed, human and is capable of experiencing joy.