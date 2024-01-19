Gentlemen, Start Your 28-3 Jokes: Bill Belichick Reportedly Set For Second In-Person Interview With Falcons

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like things between Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons are moving right along with a new report that the legendary coach is having a second interview with the Dirty Birds brass.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that Belichick would be meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, team president Greg Beadles, and GM Terry Fontenot.

Source: Bill Belichick will meet with the Atlanta Falcons for a second in-person interview today. Owner Arthur Blank, CEO Rich McKay, president Greg Beadles and GM Terry Fontenot will be part of that interview. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 19, 2024

Talk about a synapse-scrambling moment for Falcons fans. The hottest commodity on the coaching market could be coming their way, however, that same guy is the one who took their hearts and stomped all over them in the second half of Super Bowl LI.

Since that moment the numbers 28-3 have triggered Falcons fans, and they may soon be cheering for the man who did it to them.

The Prospect Of Bill Belichick To The Falcons Already Has People Scheming

However, they may get over it in a hurry if the team does decide to cut a deal with Belichick because that would instantly turn the Falcons into a free-agent destination.

In fact, pending free agent and guy who definitely doesn’t shave his armpits, Kirk Cousins, told CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez that he wouldn’t mind a chance to play for the legendary coach.

I talked to Kirk Cousins this week and he shared his thoughts on Bill Belichick:



“… you know he is usually going to break the mold and do something different, and that's probably what has made him a great coach."



I asked Cousins if he would ever play for Belichick… pic.twitter.com/HRNBpfHEKn — Isabel Gonzalez (@cisabelg) January 18, 2024

“I’m not going to turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach, but we’ll have to see where March leads,” Cousins said. “It’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”

A Belichick-Cousins connection would be interesting. The Falcons need to figure something out to improve their passing game. Sure, you can hand the ball to Bijon Robinson and Tyler Allgeier every play, but everyone can see that coming. Cousins might help that and find a way for the team to stop wasting the talents of tight end Kyle Pitts… that’s definitely not me being bitter after having him on my fantasy team this year.

Who knows, maybe the Falcons will want to go another direction but Belichick and Cousins would be an interesting combo.

