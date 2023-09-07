Is Love Officially Dead? Bill Belichick Reportedly Breaks Up With Longtime Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

It appears New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be single going into week one of the NFL season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has been dating his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday since 2007, but it appears the love story of a generation is coming to an end.

The power couple has decided to go their separate ways, and the process of splitting up has been lasting for roughly a year, according to Page Six.

Despite the split, she’s still crashing at his pad. Must be nice to be living the high life and not even dating the Patriots coach anymore.

Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday reportedly have split up. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Obviously, I wouldn’t be foolish enough to speculate on why Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday have gone their separate ways.

Weighing in on failed relationships is a great way to make a fool out of yourself…..most of the time. Occasionally, it’s very obvious what went wrong.

That doesn’t appear to be the case here. People fall in and out of love. Welcome to life. After 16 years together, the NFL power couple is out the door and the curtain call has happened.

Bill Belichick reportedly is no longer dating Linda Holliday. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Belichick has a new season to focus on.

Now, Patriots fans are going to see what a newly single Bill Belichick is like on the sidelines now that football is his sole focus.

Tom Brady got divorced, and still played very well in his final years with the Buccaneers. Can Bill Belichick use his newfound free time to focus even more on football? Is it #RevengeSZN for the star football coach?

Some people emotionally collapse after break ups. Others use it to motivate them to have success. What will it be for Belichick?

Will Bill Belichick have a bounce back season in 2023? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Fans will find out Sunday against the Eagles. This might not be the NFL content fans deserve, but it’s what they’re getting a few days out from Sunday.