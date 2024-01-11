Internet Erupts With Reactions To Bill Belichick Leaving The Patriots

updated

Social media is on fire after news broke Bill Belichick is leaving the Patriots.

Word broke Thursday morning that the six-time Super Bowl champion’s time with the franchise has come to an end after 24 seasons, and ESPN reported as a mutual split. The Patriots finished the year an abysmal 4-13.

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for reactions to flood in following the news. Whether people truly expected it or not, X was set ablaze with plenty of takes and reactions.

Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bill Belichick is out as the Patriots coach.

Even though it felt like a split between Bill Belichick and the Patriots was inevitable, it’s still wild this is real.

Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and will be remembered by many as the greatest NFL coach to ever do it.

The man won and won at the highest level imaginable for a very long time. Unfortunately for Belichick, he couldn’t continue to win at a high level.

All parties must end and going 12-22 over the past two years was apparently a bridge too far for Patriots owner Robert Kraft. A change had to be made and both sides are now going their separate ways.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

