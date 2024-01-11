Internet Erupts With Reactions To Bill Belichick Leaving The Patriots

Videos by OutKick

Social media is on fire after news broke Bill Belichick is leaving the Patriots.

Word broke Thursday morning that the six-time Super Bowl champion’s time with the franchise has come to an end after 24 seasons, and ESPN reported as a mutual split. The Patriots finished the year an abysmal 4-13.

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for reactions to flood in following the news. Whether people truly expected it or not, X was set ablaze with plenty of takes and reactions.

Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“After 24 years, it’s finally over for Bill Belichick in New England” pic.twitter.com/queTPFD3JB — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) January 11, 2024

Leaked footage of Kraft firing Belichick this morning pic.twitter.com/QiGD3xgu4u — Landon (@landonisdon) January 11, 2024

Nick Saban retiring from Alabama, Pete Carroll no longer HC for the Seahawks, Bill Belichick parting ways with the Patriots. All within 24 hours.



End of an era. pic.twitter.com/fI3QTNTZrw — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) January 11, 2024

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick both retired



pic.twitter.com/ntdxsUfKuZ — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban at brunch today pic.twitter.com/8F7vyCUHVl — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) January 11, 2024

Phone rings this morning****



Saban: “Hello”

Belichick: “It’s Bill”

NS: “I know”

BB: “Really retired huh”

NS: “Yeah”

BB: “How’s it going”

NS: “It’s been a day”

BB: “Yeah”



Long pause



BB: “ok, well congrats”

NS: “thanks”

BB: “yeah”



phone hangs up pic.twitter.com/ObOyRRbi2J — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 11, 2024

Goodell repeatedly tried to get Belichick out of there over the last 17 years. Took Mac Jones two seconds to get the job done. — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) January 11, 2024

I’ll never forget when Bill Belichick gave us a complete history of Special Teams off the top of his head!pic.twitter.com/PW9W0TWYID — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 11, 2024

Always in groups of 3….



Nick Saban

Pete Carroll

Bill Belichick



Wow. All within 24 hours!!! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 11, 2024

Mike Vrabel to his agent after he heard the Patriots and Belichick parted ways pic.twitter.com/gEvvsKBiNj — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 11, 2024

In a span of less than 24 hours, Pete Carroll, Nick Saban and Bill Belichick all left the jobs that defined their careers. What’s a remarkable flurry. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2024

No Saban on the Bama sideline

No Belichick on the Patriots sideline

No Pete Carroll on the Seahawks sideline



End of an era. pic.twitter.com/rZRh1yAXsI — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) January 11, 2024

This is how I'm reading every tweet that's lumping Pete Carroll in with Saban and Belichick. Knock it off. pic.twitter.com/t9E3fQGUmO — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) January 11, 2024

Saban is retired



Brady is retired (as of today)



Belichick is off the Pats



Warriors are washed



Yankees haven’t won in 15 yearspic.twitter.com/QI7EMS7sm2 — 🪐𝑀🛸 (@chxnluh) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick is out as the Patriots coach.

Even though it felt like a split between Bill Belichick and the Patriots was inevitable, it’s still wild this is real.

Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and will be remembered by many as the greatest NFL coach to ever do it.

The man won and won at the highest level imaginable for a very long time. Unfortunately for Belichick, he couldn’t continue to win at a high level.

All parties must end and going 12-22 over the past two years was apparently a bridge too far for Patriots owner Robert Kraft. A change had to be made and both sides are now going their separate ways.

Social media reacts to Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s truly the end of an era in New England, and social media is fired up about it. Hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.