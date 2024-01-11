Internet Erupts With Reactions To Bill Belichick Leaving The Patriots

Videos by OutKick
Social media is on fire after news broke Bill Belichick is leaving the Patriots.
Word broke Thursday morning that the six-time Super Bowl champion’s time with the franchise has come to an end after 24 seasons, and ESPN reported as a mutual split. The Patriots finished the year an abysmal 4-13.
Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for reactions to flood in following the news. Whether people truly expected it or not, X was set ablaze with plenty of takes and reactions.
Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Bill Belichick is out as the Patriots coach.
Even though it felt like a split between Bill Belichick and the Patriots was inevitable, it’s still wild this is real.
Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and will be remembered by many as the greatest NFL coach to ever do it.
The man won and won at the highest level imaginable for a very long time. Unfortunately for Belichick, he couldn’t continue to win at a high level.
All parties must end and going 12-22 over the past two years was apparently a bridge too far for Patriots owner Robert Kraft. A change had to be made and both sides are now going their separate ways.
It's truly the end of an era in New England, and social media is fired up about it.