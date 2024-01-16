Bill Belichick Hits Interview Trail With Falcons His First Stop

Videos by OutKick

When an NFL coach agrees to “mutually part ways” from his team it doesn’t often mean the coach wanted to stop working and that’s the case with Bill Belichick, who is already on the hunt for his next job.

Belichick interviewed with the Falcons this week, completing the process late Monday night, the club announced.

Falcons Casting Wide Net For New Coach

Belichick is the sixth coach the Falcons have interviewed since club owner Arthur Blank fired coach Arthur Smith after the season. But Belichick is the obviously the biggest name with the most accomplished resume.

The Falcons have also interviewed:

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike McDonald, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

The Falcons are not finished with their interviews. There are multiple reports they have put in interview requests with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

So the Falcons are casting a wide net including and beyond Belichick.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Belichick Open To Multiple Opportunities

But here’s the thing: Belichick is also going to cast a wide net, per a source.

The fact this is Belichick’s first interview, and actually first interview since landing the Patriots job in 2000, does not necessarily mean it’s his last.

And with all things Belichick, there is quite probably a strategy to this.

The coach, you see, is getting his reps at the interview process. And he’s learning about the inner workings and thinking of teams he’ll talk to.

But Belichick is also setting himself up to maximize the process by possibly having more than one suitor. Coaches with more than one suitor can ask for and often get more out of the teams that want to hire them.

This is not always about money. Sometimes it’s about power within the organization. Sometimes it’s about concessions on his hiring of a staff and others.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on from the sideline during the final minutes of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Falcons Take First Swings At Belichick

So if, for example, the Dallas Cowboys move on from Mike McCarthy and want to hire Belichick, the former Patriots and Browns coach can compare offers from other teams if he’s got them.

It makes sense Blank is interested in Belichick. Years ago when Bill Parcells was available, Blank actually showed up at his house to try to hire him.

Parcells decided to go with the Miami Dolphins in a non-coaching position instead. Belichick once upon a time was part of the Parcells coaching tree, having worked for him at the New York Giants, Jets and Patriots, as the defensive coordinator.

So in that regard, Blank continues to have interest in the Parcells tree.

Belichick is 14 victories shy of tying Don Shula’s 347 all time wins record.

