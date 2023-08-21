Bill Belichick: confirmed Taylor Swift fan.

Videos by OutKick

If you had New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as a Taylor Swift fan on your bingo card, congratulations! The 71-year-old Patriots coach lauded Swift in an interview Monday morning and noted that he did, in fact, attend a portion of her Gillette Stadium concert earlier this summer.

It seems there’s almost nothing people can agree on in America right now. The country is divided among racial lines, political lines, gender lines, and many other lines.

But somehow, some way, it appears that Taylor Swift is the ultimate uniter. People are paying thousands of dollars to see her new tour, one of the most successful in music history. Everyone loves T-Swift.

And that includes Bill Belichick, who spoke to WEEI radio in Boston on Monday morning. He hailed her for playing during a rain storm.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lauded Taylor Swift’s toughness for performing through a rain storm at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by TAS Rights Management/Getty Images)

“It was pretty impressive. She’s tough, man,” Belichick said. “She stood out there and played right through it.”

Might be a long season for Bill Belichick & the New England Patriots, but at least they can blast some Taylor Swift in the locker room

The New England Patriots figure to be the worst team in a tough AFC East this season. That’s not familiar territory for Belichick. Perhaps he’s trying something new here.

But the real question is this: can Taylor Swift play free safety? Can she get separation on the outside, or work across the middle and maybe take a few snaps at slot receiver?

Belichick noted that he enjoys Swift’s song, “You Need To Calm Down.”

I admit it: I like that song, too. It makes perfect sense for Belichick to get behind the song’s message. No one is calmer than Bill Belichick.

Plus, the song is essentially about tuning out social media. A great message for a football coach in today’s world.

And I ain’t trying to mess with your self-expression

But I’ve learned the lesson that stressin’

And obsessin’ ’bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones so Taylor Swift, lyrics from “You Need To Calm Down”

Bill Belichick: confirmed Taylor Swift fan.

Who knew!?