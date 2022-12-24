Bill Belichick Can’t Stand Bengals Touchdown Celebration

Cincinnati gifted New England a giant lump of coal this afternoon and Bill Belichick isn’t happy about it.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are currently embarrassing the Patriots 22-0, causing the men in stripes to celebrate accordingly. Unsurprisingly, Belichick isn’t impressed.

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Trenton Irwin for a first quarter touchdown, Irwin and his Cincy teammates celebrated their success. It was Burrow’s second touchdown pass of the quarter. The combination of the touchdown strike and the dancing Bengals had Bill Belichick dropping an explitive.

“What the f*ck,” said a disgusted Belichick.

Bill Belichick Is In His 23rd Season As Patriots Head Coach

Bill Belichick hasn’t been in the holiday spirit this afternoon. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images).

It’s unclear if Belichick was more upset with the Bengals holiday dancing or his team’s pass defense. Chances are, it was a little bit of both. New England’s defense was nonexistent in the game’s first quarter, allowing Burrow to throw for scores to both Irwin and Tee Higgins.

Then again, maybe Belichick’s f-bomb was a combination of his Irwin’s dance, Burrow’s success and his own team’s continued failures.

Between Burrow strikes the Patriots’ punter managed a bah humbug moment that had to have had Belichick irked.

Tough times for Bill Belichick and the Pats thus far. But, to be honest, I don’t know what to say, except it’s Christmas and we’re all in misery.

