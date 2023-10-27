Bill Belichick, Boston Bruins Strike Perfect Chord In Expressing Feelings About Maine Shooting Rampage

Videos by OutKick

Bill Belichick has some things to think about these days — his New England Patriots struggling with a 2-5 record, perhaps his job status following the season, even stopping the Miami Dolphins dynamic offense on Sunday.

But Friday, in his last on-the-record media availability of the week, Belichick opened his press conference expressing his feelings on the shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine that left at least 18 dead and 13 injured, according to authorities.

“Thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine,” Belichick said. “It’s obviously a tragic situation. They’re great fans of ours, great friends up there. It’s a great place. And obviously feel bad for the pain and situation that they’re going through.

“Lewiston and Bowdoin, lot of connections. A lot of friends of mine went there. Know the area pretty well. It’s just very sad, difficult. We’re thinking about you down here at the Patriots.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick Addresses Maine Shooting

And what is this? It’s an acknowledgment that some deeply disturbed person, who family members say was hearing voices in his head, allegedly snuffed out the lives of innocents and adversely affected families and others he injured both physically and emotionally.

What this isn’t is the Patriots’ coach using the terrible moment to score agenda points. On either side.

These type of shootings have been used countless times by some to make political statements on behalf of their world view. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a liberal and major gun control advocate, is among those.

These advocates may or may not give a nod to the victims but they always move on to their agenda. They take advantage of other people’s personal tribulation to advance their stance on guns or the second amendment or mental health or whatever else they can tie the terrible event to in order to fit their narrative.

BOWDOIN, MAINE – OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Police are searching for U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, who is wanted in the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in nearby Lewiston. At least 13 others were wounded in the rampage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Tragedies Used To Advance Agendas

And it’s not just guns.

People use hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, and other catastrophic events as a means to advance their global warming or climate change stances. So folks are sitting in front of their demolished homes, sometimes with bodies floating down the street, and the advocates are talking about temperature change.

Belichick wisely, thankfully, simply addressed the victims. He kept the main thing the main thing. The coach whose reputation is one of an unfeeling so-and-so simply paid respects to the people affected and nothing else.

Perfect.

The Boston Bruins similarly took that perfect tact earlier this week. No political agenda. Just sober reflection. And sympathy.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: A hockey jersey hangs behind the Boston Bruins bench as a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine yesterday before a game between the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks at the TD Garden on October 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The jersey says “Lewiston Strong 207” on the back. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Like Belichick, Bruins Reacted Perfectly

“I want to start out by recognizing a horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

“I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. And I know how great the culture is in that state. And I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”

Belichick said when an event such as this happens, especially one that touches the region from where the Patriots typically draw fans, he will sometimes bring it to the attention of the team or club staffers will bring it to his attention.

“Both,” he said. “It could be any community. We all know that. But the fact that it’s our fans, our area, it’s just like Connecticut a few years back. Not the same but, you know, just sad and tragic. And it sounds like it’s not over yet.”

