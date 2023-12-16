Bill Belichick As Chargers Coach With Justin Herbert At QB Seems Smart, But Sources Say Unlikely

Videos by OutKick

Before Brandon Staley fell out of favor and eventually got fired as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, and before stories of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreeing to part ways after a November loss in Germany, there were rumors of a looming union between the team and coach.

Belichick to the Chargers.

It seemed logical for many reasons.

But multiple league sources are telling OutKick the probability of that actually happening after this season are not high. Why?

Belichick Fits Chargers On Multiple Levels

First let’s understand why it seemed logical: The Chargers obviously have an opening and an open wound from the Staley experience. They hired a first-time head coach who neither commanded immediate respect from his players based on his reputation, nor connected with them based on his personality.

The Chargers don’t want to make the same mistake. They want to change from that course, which they’ve been on since 2013 when they began a cycle of hiring first-time head coaches.

The Chargers want a proven leader. They want a coach with head coach experience, per NFL sources. The team doesn’t necessarily want to take the gamble of having to develop their next head coach again.

So, yes, Belichick makes sense.

Belichick would come to the organization with six Super Bowl rings he won as a head coach during his New England tenure. And he’d come trying to become the NFL’s all-time winningest coach as he chases Don Shula.

Chargers Want To Stop Wasting Justin Herbert

Everyone knows he accomplished those head coaching feats by having the benefit of a great quarterback in Tom Brady.

Well, the Chargers have an outstanding quarterback in Justin Herbert. And they want to stop wasting his career as they’ve done the past four seasons. In that time Herbert has managed only a 30-32 record with his team despite throwing an astounding 114 touchdowns passes in 62 games.

Belichick knows how to maximize great QB play and can also bring an outstanding staff to his next club — perhaps including former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who coached Brady in New England.

Perfect, right?

But there are, well, issues:

Resistance Within Chargers To Go With Belichick

Within the Chargers organization there is a wariness about Belichick because he might want to wipe away all that is in place and build the franchise in whatever image he decides. And that would likely displace a significant amount of people such as John Spanos, who as president of football operations oversees the coaching staff and personnel department.

Spanos is the son of club owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos.

So what are the chances the son of the owner and chairman of the board is going to be in favor of having a new coach cast him aside so as to install his own internal hierarchy, one source asked rhetorically.

The only way to overcome this issue would be for Belichick to agree to leave the club’s infrastructure largely as is and also agree to report to John Spanos. Multiple NFL people weighing that scenario scoffed at the notion.

Jim Harbaugh Could Fit Mold For Los Angeles

Spanos, who obviously has ownership legacy, is at his post and is unlikely wanting to surrender it. Belichick, meanwhile, is accustomed to having full control over football operations as he does in New England and it would surprise if he puts his final years in coaching in the hands of someone other than himself.

That’s why the union seems unlikely.

What seems more likely is the Chargers picking an experienced coach who would be agreeable to keeping most of the football operations structure in place. Someone like possibly Jim Harbaugh, if he’s agreeable, NFL sources said.

The second option is the Chargers doing what they’ve been doing for years which is hiring a first-time head coach as they did in 2013 with Mike McCoy, in 2017 with Anthony Lynn and in 2021 with Staley.

