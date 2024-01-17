Bikini Farmer Making Six-Figures From Her Farm Content

Videos by OutKick

Why farm for a living fully clothed when you can earn three times what you were making by simply performing your farming duties in your bikini? That’s not a question facing most who get into farming, but it is something a growing number of farmers are asking themselves.

Add 29-year-old Brittney Woods to the growing list of farming influencers who are feeding algorithms all over the major social media channels and cashing in behind a paywall. She’s decided to milk cows, drive tractors, and work the farm all while wearing a bikini.

The decision has been beneficial one financially. She’s up to earned six-figures off of her OnlyFans content, although her career path isn’t without those who disapprove of stripping down to a bikini.

“I can now make my hours work to suit myself,” Woods, who is from New Zealand told Caters. “I got a lot of hate from women as they said that I wouldn’t wear what I wear working on a farm – but all of that attention helped everything push further.”

Woods got into farming after dropping out of college almost a decade ago. She lost interest in her business and marketing studies and decided to follow her passion for farming.

Then three years ago, after learning about the insane money being made by content creators, she boarded the OnlyFans money train. It was slow at first, but her hard work eventually paid off.

Bikini Farmer Brittney Woods Is Making A Strong Case For The Top Spot In Farming Influencing

Farming in her bikini is here to stay for Woods. She’s all in and isn’t looking back, not yet anyway.

“The last two years I’ve worked hard on it and don’t really care what other people think anymore, but I do get hate all of the time for it,” she admitted. “I’ve been told I have no self-respect and just another ran-through model, but it doesn’t really bother me with people that don’t know me have to say.”

Sticking with it no matter what the haters say is a strong approach. Believe it or not, most of the hate doesn’t come from the folks on the farm that she works with.

Woods’ co-workers, who are almost all male, don’t have a problem at all with her turning her work into content. The same can’t be said for strangers, who are mostly female.

The support from her co-workers has turned her into a legitimate contender for the OutKick Culture Department World’s No. 1 Ranked Farming Influencer title. Australian Harriett Moss is the current titleholder, but she needs to stay on top of her game if she wants to remain on top of the farm influencing game.

Woods will be on her heels for the foreseeable future, “I have considered a few times to stop doing OnlyFans and to go back to full-time farming. But I have a few goals, financial goals, that I want to achieve first and I wouldn’t be able to do that from just working on a farm.”

It’s safe to say that another farming influencer by the name of The Bikini Farmer, is seeing her dream of bikini farmers infiltrating the agricultural scene become a reality. Good luck to the haters, like it or not bikini farming is here.

