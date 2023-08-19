Bijan Robinson Appears Canton-Bound: After One Preseason Series…

Videos by OutKick

Falcons rookie running back Bijon Robinson likely drove himself to his first preseason NFL game, then left aboard a hype train.

Robinson, the 8th pick in April’s draft, made his preseason debut on Friday night versus the Bengals and in the eyes of many, cemented his future spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

He needed just one 12-yard rush and one catch to do so.

All told, Bijon Robinson played one series and carried the ball four times for 20 yards. His first carry, the above-mentioned 12-yard scamper had Falcons fans, social media and analytic nerds drooling.

That’s the kind of thing that happens in the preseason. We’re all starving for football, so any slightly above-average scamper on a humid Friday evening instantly evokes thoughts of Jim Brown and Walter Payton.

Trust me. Preseason once convinced me DeShone Kizer was the second-coming of Cam Newton.

Bijan Robinson’s first carry in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/4W72rcu7jY — GSN (@GASportsNow) August 19, 2023

Falcons Praised Robinson Post Game

Robinson’s first carry and later, his one-handed catch, had social media rushing to declare the running back “special,” “smooth,” a “problem (in a good way),” and “him.” Yes, five touches in a preseason game against mostly backups has Robinson seemingly bound for Canton, OH.

Oh, did I mention that he’s also “like that?”

BIJAN ROBINSON IS LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/lKgfDpnnpG — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 18, 2023

And it wasn’t just nerds refreshing TweetDeck (or is it XDeck now?) on a Friday evening who wanted to express their adulation for the rookie from Texas.

“He’s incredible,” Atlanta offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom told the team’s website. “He’s so talented. He works so hard. For him to come out and have success is awesome. And I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Bijan Robinson made his NFL preseason debut on Friday. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images).

Did I mention this is preseason?

Lindstrom wasn’t alone in his praise. Following the 13-13 tie with Cincinnati, Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters: “Bijan Robinson operated fast. It certainly didn’t look too big for him.”

Plenty of hype for one series, sure. But we can at least agree on one thing, Robinson did the impossible on Friday and it has nothing to do with his on-field performance. Nope. The rookie’s most impressive feat was making those Falcons uniforms look decent. And the 5’11, 215-pounder did just that.

Eventually, at least based on last night, he’ll have the opportunity to do the same with a gold jacket.

Follow along on X-formerly known as Twitter: @OhioAF