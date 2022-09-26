Texas running back Bijan Robinson does not want to fumble again. The junior ball-carrier is taking an extremely ‘Football Guy’ approach to making sure that he doesn’t lose the ball going forward.

On Saturday, the Longhorns fell to the Red Raiders in Lubbock for the first time since 2008. It was a demoralizing loss for a program that was supposed to be “back” in 2022.

While no game has ever. or will ever. come down to one play, Robinson was responsible for a big one. He lost the ball on the first play of overtime and Texas Tech recovered before going on to win the game with a field goal.

If the team’s leading rusher had not fumbled to open the extra period, things may have gone differently.

Now, as Texas looks to get back on track with West Virginia, Robinson is making sure that it never happens again. To do so, he is carrying around a football everywhere that he goes— the team facility, class, the bathroom — everywhere.

As Robinson makes his way around campus, his teammates and even fellow students are trying to strip the ball. They have not found any success in forcing a fumble. Robinson has not coughed up the rock.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson said he’s been walking around campus and the football facility carrying a football today because he doesn’t want to fumble again. Said teammates tried to knock it out. Even a student on campus tried. He’s held onto it all day. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 26, 2022

Robinson, who is 6-foot-0, 220 pounds, is all muscle. He was built in a lab.

Bijan Robinson's legs are literally bigger than his head and that's terrifying pic.twitter.com/WZjWBVgrxp — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) January 20, 2022

He is walking around with a football tucked in his arm. Other students, who are definitely not the same size or anywhere close, are trying to strip him.

Imagining someone — let’s say an environmental science major — run up to the school’s star running back and trying to punch the ball loose when Robinson least expects it is absolutely hilarious. Hopefully this trend continues and we can get some video.