Biggest Headlines From NBA Free Agency: Day 1

NBA free agency opened up on Thursday, and the transactions poured in from tip-off.

From re-signings to new players in new cities, here is a recap of the major headlines from Day 1 of free agency:

New York Knicks Sign Jalen Brunson

In what was likely the most guaranteed free-agent signing, the New York Knicks added Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $110 million deal.

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Mr. Beal Goes (Back) To Washington

Despite opting out of his contract with the Wizards on Wednesday, shooting guard Bradley Beal made a U-turn back to Washington as an unrestricted free agent, reaching a five-year, $251 million max contract.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Denver Signs Nikola Jokic To All-Time Deal

The Denver Nuggets handed two-time MVP Nikola Jokic the largest contract in NBA history: signing the Serbian to a supermax extension totaling five years and $264 million.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Joe Ingles Joins The Bucks

Three-point sharpshooter Joe Ingles will only make the Milwaukee Bucks deadlier team from beyond the arc, signing with Milwaukee for one year, $6.5 million.

Free agent forward Joe Ingles reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Laker Are On The Board, Adding Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV

Expectations are always sky-high for the Los Angeles Lakers to use their Hollywood magic to attract free agents.

The ball got rolling, albeit slowly — adding San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV.

Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Next up on GM Rob Pelinka’s shopping list: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving.

Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker Agree To Massive Extension

The Phoenix Suns intend to sign All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker to a four-year, $214 million supermax deal.

The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Pistons Lock Down Marvin Bagley III

The Detroit Pistons reel in their own restricted free agent, Marvin Bagley III, with a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Mills Makes A Return To The Nets

Patty Mills declined his player option with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and returned to the team with an improved payday on Thursday: signing a two-year, $14.5 million contract.

Free agent G Patty Mills has agreed to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $14.5M deal, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Other notable transactions from Day 1 of free agency include:

Oklahoma City Thunder extend defensive stalwart Lu Dort on a five-year, $87.5 million deal.

Toronto Raptors sign Thaddeus Young to a two-year, $16 million contract

Milwaukee Bucks give three-point-shooting big man Bobby Portis a four-year, $49 million contract.

Memphis Grizzlies bring back Tyus Jones on a two-year, $30 million deal.

Miami Heat re-sign Victor Oladipo to a one-year, $11 million contract.

Toronto Raptors bring back Chris Boucher on a three-year, $35 million deal.

New York Knicks add Clippers big man, Isaiah Hartenstein, on a two-year, $16 million deal.

Miami Heat PJ Tucker signs with the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year, $33.2 million deal.

Los Angeles Clippers bring back Amir Coffey on a three-year, $11 million deal; also bringing back Nicolas Batum on a two-year, $22 million contract.

Denver Nuggets bring in DeAndre Jordan on a one-year, veteran minimum agreement.

Miami Heat extend Dewayne Dedmon with a two-year, $9 million deal.

Portland Trail Blazers reach deal with Anfrenee Simons for a four-year, $100 million contract.

Dallas Mavericks add Javale McGee for three years, $21 million.

Sacramento Kings sign Lakers guard Malik Monk to two-year, $20 million deal.

