Biggest Headlines From NBA Free Agency: Day 1

NBA free agency opened up on Thursday, and the transactions poured in from tip-off.
From re-signings to new players in new cities, here is a recap of the major headlines from Day 1 of free agency:
New York Knicks Sign Jalen Brunson
In what was likely the most guaranteed free-agent signing, the New York Knicks added Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $110 million deal.
Mr. Beal Goes (Back) To Washington
Despite opting out of his contract with the Wizards on Wednesday, shooting guard Bradley Beal made a U-turn back to Washington as an unrestricted free agent, reaching a five-year, $251 million max contract.
Denver Signs Nikola Jokic To All-Time Deal
The Denver Nuggets handed two-time MVP Nikola Jokic the largest contract in NBA history: signing the Serbian to a supermax extension totaling five years and $264 million.
Joe Ingles Joins The Bucks
Three-point sharpshooter Joe Ingles will only make the Milwaukee Bucks deadlier team from beyond the arc, signing with Milwaukee for one year, $6.5 million.
Laker Are On The Board, Adding Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV
Expectations are always sky-high for the Los Angeles Lakers to use their Hollywood magic to attract free agents.
The ball got rolling, albeit slowly — adding San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV.
Next up on GM Rob Pelinka’s shopping list: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving.
Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker Agree To Massive Extension
The Phoenix Suns intend to sign All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker to a four-year, $214 million supermax deal.
Pistons Lock Down Marvin Bagley III
The Detroit Pistons reel in their own restricted free agent, Marvin Bagley III, with a three-year, $37.5 million deal.
Mills Makes A Return To The Nets
Patty Mills declined his player option with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and returned to the team with an improved payday on Thursday: signing a two-year, $14.5 million contract.
Other notable transactions from Day 1 of free agency include:
- Oklahoma City Thunder extend defensive stalwart Lu Dort on a five-year, $87.5 million deal.
- Toronto Raptors sign Thaddeus Young to a two-year, $16 million contract
- Milwaukee Bucks give three-point-shooting big man Bobby Portis a four-year, $49 million contract.
- Memphis Grizzlies bring back Tyus Jones on a two-year, $30 million deal.
- Miami Heat re-sign Victor Oladipo to a one-year, $11 million contract.
- Toronto Raptors bring back Chris Boucher on a three-year, $35 million deal.
- New York Knicks add Clippers big man, Isaiah Hartenstein, on a two-year, $16 million deal.
- Miami Heat PJ Tucker signs with the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year, $33.2 million deal.
- Los Angeles Clippers bring back Amir Coffey on a three-year, $11 million deal; also bringing back Nicolas Batum on a two-year, $22 million contract.
- Denver Nuggets bring in DeAndre Jordan on a one-year, veteran minimum agreement.
- Miami Heat extend Dewayne Dedmon with a two-year, $9 million deal.
- Portland Trail Blazers reach deal with Anfrenee Simons for a four-year, $100 million contract.
- Dallas Mavericks add Javale McGee for three years, $21 million.
- Sacramento Kings sign Lakers guard Malik Monk to two-year, $20 million deal.
