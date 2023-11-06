Former Big Ten Staffer Says He Stole Signs, Opposing Conference Coaches Compiled A List Last Season, Handed To Michigan:Report

Videos by OutKick

A former Big Ten staff member is alleging that he stole Michigan and other schools signals last year that benefitted others in the conference. According to the AP, multiple Big Ten schools had put together a document of signals used by the Wolverines.

This is the latest in a now public battle between Michigan, the Big Ten, and opposing schools in the conference. The report states that the staffer compiled a list of opposing team signals and shared them with schools in the conference, one of those being Michigan.

According to the report, ‘the spreadsheet was compiled with details from a handful of coaches and programs across the Big Ten’.

“The spreadsheet was compiled with details from a handful of coaches and programs across the Big Ten,” the person said to the AP. He also said gave the details to Michigan last week because he hoped it would help Jim Harbaugh’s embattled program. He believes Harbaugh and his coaches are being unfairly blamed for the actions of a rogue staffer

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks at Big Ten football media day. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This all comes on the heels of the NCAA handing over details from its investigation into the Michigan sign stealing. .

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti reportedly gave the Wolverines until Wednesday to respond to the allegations.

It should also be noted that Michigan AD Warde Manuel will not be traveling to Dallas this week to participate in the CFP Committee process.

“I will not be traveling to our weekly meeting in Dallas but instead will stay in Ann Arbor, attending to important matters regarding the ongoing investigation into our football program,” Manuel said in a statement. “I look forward to being back in the room with my fellow committee members next week and every week through the end of this season.”

Another Twist In The Ongoing Big Ten, Michigan Saga

This is certainly another twist to the ongoing saga involving the Michigan football program. According to the AP, Michigan shared the documents it had obtained with the Big Ten during their meeting last Friday.

The conference has yet to comment on the new information provided in-regards to opposing teams being part of their own alleged scheme.

If there were opposing schools in the conference benefitting from signal stealing by the individual, this would open up the same type of investigation the Wolverines are currently facing. The AP is reporting that the staffer also shared text messages from coaches within the Big Ten regarding the alleged stealing of Michigan signals.

“The employee said he recently shared the documents, which showed the Wolverines’ signs and corresponding plays — as well as screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools — with Michigan,” according to the Associated Press.

While all of this is going on, Michigan is preparing for a legal battle with the Big Ten, should they choose to suspend Jim Harbaugh.