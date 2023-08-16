Big Ten Fans Revolt After Games Are Put On Peacock

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State fans and others around the Big Ten don’t seem too pumped about games being on Peacock.

NBC paid a fortune to get part of the B1G’s rights in the latest media deal, and that means some of the action will stream on Peacock.

Well, the first lineup of Peacock games was revealed by Brett McMurphy, and several notable teams will play on the streaming platform.

Most notably, Rutgers plays Wisconsin at noon October 7 on Peacock and Ohio State plays Maryland on the same day on the site.

More B1G TV schedules on FOX & Peacock (P), sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, if no games flexed to other networks. Times ET



Sept 23 Oklahoma at Cincinnati, noon (FOX)

Sept 30 Michigan at Nebraska, noon (FOX)

Sept 30 Mich State at Iowa 3:30 (P)

Oct 7 Rutgers at Wisconsin noon (P)… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 15, 2023

Fans aren’t pleased with the Big Ten’s move to Peacock.

As you’d expect, fans of powerhouse programs weren’t overly pumped about having to watch games on the internet.

Ohio State fans led the charge, but there’s no doubt plenty got in on the mocking.

First, OSU suits ruin the in game environment with ridiculous ticket prices and a NFL like feel. Then they do a TV deal that removes games from network TV. They couldn’t care less about most alums or the fanbase. @4SharkFour — Tom Smith (@stars_at_night) August 15, 2023

Ohio State Playing A Big Ten Opponent On Peacock Is A JOKE — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) August 15, 2023

I’m not exactly thrilled that Big Ten games will be on Peacock streaming only. Is the expectation to have five streaming services? — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) August 16, 2023

#Peacock Already paid for Big Ten Network and Fox Sports. Now I have to pay for Peacock – screw you! Can’t wait till you go out of business! — G. Lukas (@t6078gl) August 15, 2023

Absolutely cowards are putting the Iowa vs. Northwestern Wrigley Field game on Peacock.



PUT IT ON FOX, LET THE WORLD SEE IT. https://t.co/CGM3bZ0DM6 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 15, 2023

It's a shame Ohio State vs Maryland is on Peacock 😕 — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) August 16, 2023

This is ridiculous. Whoever had the idea of scheduling the Ohio State vs Maryland game on the streaming service Peacock instead of Big 10 or local channels should be fired. #OhioState #Buckeyes https://t.co/SmtrNPyvaQ — 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝙻𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚢 (@JamesLosey3) August 15, 2023

#OhioState fans are upset with Bert McMurphy for putting their game on Peacock. https://t.co/dqdHc0SWRB pic.twitter.com/uWOiqN0PV3 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 15, 2023

It’s hard to blame anyone for being upset.

Now, these games, in theory, could be flexed, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if that happens. The idea that Ohio State or Wisconsin should be relegated to playing on a streaming site is a bit outrageous.

We’re talking about two teams that always draw eyeballs. Even in a bad year, Wisconsin still has the entire state watching.

Ohio State is one of the biggest brands in the country. Yet, those are the teams the B1G is okay with being on streaming?

Wisconsin will play Rutgers on Peacock. (Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA Today Sports Network)

I don’t even think Michigan State and Iowa should be forced to do it. Streaming should be reserved for only the lowest of the low and the worst of worst.

Yet, the Badgers and Buckeyes will do it on the same day. Good luck selling that to fans and expecting them to be okay with it. How many older fans even know what Peacock is or how to get it? The answer is likely not many.

Ohio State plays Maryland on Peacock in October. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

This needs to be changed and if the Big Ten has any integrity, it will get done. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.