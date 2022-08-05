The Big Ten is pushing for a ton of money in the conference’s new media deal.
After it was announced UCLA and USC would join the conference in 2024, the belief was the new media deal would easily exceed $1 billion a year.
Now, it turns out the B1G is pushing for a hell of a lot more than $1 billion!
Front Office Sports reported the powerhouse football and basketball conference is pushing for a media deal worth $1.5 billion annually.
USC and UCLA joining the B1G is possibly worth $500 million a year.
As FOS pointed out, if the B1G is able to reach a deal that pays $1.5 billion annually, it will be the richest conference in college sports by a massive margin.
While it’s unclear when a media deal will be finalized, it is crystal clear the Big Ten is pushing the envelope and that should make fans very happy.
In a situation like this, greed is good. Greed should be encouraged and endorsed.
The more money the B1G is able to secure, the better it is for everyone involved. More money results in better facilities, more recruiting resources and higher salaries for coaches. There’s no reason to hate it.
Even the people who hated USC and UCLA joining the B1G have to admit the money is awesome.
It’s going to be fascinating to see what the final number is, but there’s no doubt the Big Ten is in a great position.