The Big Ten is pushing for a ton of money in the conference’s new media deal.

After it was announced UCLA and USC would join the conference in 2024, the belief was the new media deal would easily exceed $1 billion a year.

Now, it turns out the B1G is pushing for a hell of a lot more than $1 billion!

How much will the Big Ten’s new media deal be worth? (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Front Office Sports reported the powerhouse football and basketball conference is pushing for a media deal worth $1.5 billion annually.

USC and UCLA joining the B1G is possibly worth $500 million a year.

New Big Ten media deal will be worth a ton of money. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As FOS pointed out, if the B1G is able to reach a deal that pays $1.5 billion annually, it will be the richest conference in college sports by a massive margin.

While it’s unclear when a media deal will be finalized, it is crystal clear the Big Ten is pushing the envelope and that should make fans very happy.

In a situation like this, greed is good. Greed should be encouraged and endorsed.

Big Ten wants $1.5 billion annually in new media deal. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The more money the B1G is able to secure, the better it is for everyone involved. More money results in better facilities, more recruiting resources and higher salaries for coaches. There’s no reason to hate it.

Even the people who hated USC and UCLA joining the B1G have to admit the money is awesome.

New Big Ten media deal will be huge. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s going to be fascinating to see what the final number is, but there’s no doubt the Big Ten is in a great position.