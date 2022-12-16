Big Ten Reportedly Nearing Major Conference Change

The Big Ten is nearing a decision to eliminate the conference’s divisions.

Right now, the B1G has the east and the west, and the former is stacked compared to the latter. Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State routinely battle it out for the east. Meanwhile, the west struggles to get an elite team more times than not.

With USC and UCLA joining in 2024, the Big Ten is gearing up for a monumental shift.

USC joins the Big Ten in 2024. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Athletic reported Friday that “it’s a near certainty” the B1G will completely eliminate the conference’s divisions after next season.

However, an official decision might not come until as early as February or as late as May.

UCLA joins the Big Ten in 2024. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

The Big Ten needs to make a change.

The Big Ten’s divisions are completely lopsided and have been pretty much from the start of the east and west. You simply can’t have a loaded east and a weak west year after year.

It gets boring and degrades the quality of the conference’s title game. Did anyone really think Purdue had a chance this year against Michigan?

Of course not. Nobody believed that, and the Wolverines trounced the Boilermakers.

Big Ten moving towards eliminating divisions. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Eliminating divisions allows the B1G to put the two best teams in the conference title game, which will help the conference get more playoff bids.

It’s the right decision, and it has to happen. USC and UCLA coming is a huge addition, and eliminating the divisions is the next logical step.

Big Ten nearing a decision to eliminate its divisions. The league would just put the two best teams in the B1G title game. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

2024 will mark a new dawn for the B1G, and fans should be ready for some serious changes. Things are definitely going to be different in a couple years.