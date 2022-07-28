Big Ten programs will get a lot richer with the conference’s upcoming media deal.

The B1G is currently in the process of negotiating a new media deal, and with USC and UCLA joining the prestigious conference in 2024, it’s expected a lot of money will be handed out.

Now, fans have an idea of just how much it might be.

Big Ten’s upcoming media deal expected to be huge. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Media payouts for programs in the conference are currently around $57 million annually, but that number will balloon to around $80 million annually, according to The Athletic.

To put it as simply as possible, the richer are getting much richer.

As we all know, money drives the ship in college sports. You might not like it, but it’s true. The Big Ten will have programs on both coasts starting in a couple years.

The geographic footprint is unprecedented, and that means teams will be printing money. New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. are all massive media markets.

All of them other than Los Angeles are already Big Ten country, and starting in 2024, L.A. will join the list.

It’s an incredible situation we’ve never seen before in the world of college sports, and teams in the conference are going to get hit with a huge windfall of cash.

As I said during a recent appearance on Outkick 360, the money is the biggest draw of adding USC and UCLA, and now some massive numbers are floating around.

I can’t wait to see how Wisconsin and all the other B1G programs utilize their massive stacks of cash!