Big & Rich To Debut New College Football Anthem On FOX After ESPN Foolishly Fired Them

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s woke (allegedly) move to axe Big & Rich and their Saturday morning anthem — Comin’ To Your City — from College GameDay is FOX and Big Noon Kickoff’s gain.

Once again, the good guys win!

John Rich told Clay Travis on the Clay & Buck show Friday that the iconic country duo have not only joined the FOX pregame show, but will debut a new anthem Saturday.

While it will sound a little different — Rich said this one will be based around the duo’s biggest hit, Save a horse, ride a cowboy — it should undoubtedly be better than the robotic new version of the current GameDay theme.

“Fox Sports comes along and says hey, we love Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy,” Rich said. “And they’re like, you guys wanna do something with us? We’re like, of course we wanna do something, let’s go, we love college football.”

John Rich is back and better than ever after ESPN let him go

Saddle up, college football fans!

Thank God. Honestly, it’s about time. John Rich teased this with Clay a few months ago, and now it’s finally here.

Look, the current ESPN rendition is fine. It’s whatever. It’s just sort of like College GameDay minus Pat McAfee — just meh.

Fans despised it when it debuted back in September — mainly because it’s sort of just Darius Rucker singing in auto-tune — and it’s been just a general letdown all season.

Now, obviously the big question when news first broke that Big & Rich were out at ESPN revolved around Rich’s politics.

Don’t know if you’ve heard — and he just told you, so I assume you have — but John Rich is about as outspoken as they come when it comes to conservatives.

ESPN, meanwhile, is so woke at this point I don’t know how anyone over their sleeps. (See what I did there?)

So, connecting the dots, it would seem someone had enough of Rich’s politics and decided to part ways after 15 years. Rich says as much in the above interview, but also admits he’s not certain.

But all that’s in the rearview as of tomorrow. Now, all eyes are on the return of Big & Rich to college football with a brand new anthem at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning on Big Noon Kickoff.

Save a horse, ride a cowboy, and play ball!