Big Papi Takes Over MLB All-Star Broadcast; Chaos Ensues

Big Papi’s En La Casa segment during FOX’s MLB All-Star broadcast was a dizzying trip fueled by Ortiz’s inaudible schmoozing and sideline swag.

The Red Sox legend piled on the questionable coverage, manically toying with the AL dugout and scampering away from interviews.

Among the highlights, Papi started ribbing Toronto’s Alek Manoah, telling the Blue Jays ace he’d “take [him] deep” if Ortiz wasn’t retired.

Ortiz also went to Houston’s Dusty Baker, begging him for a role in the outfield.

“I’m gonna save you ’til the ninth, just in case we’re behind,” Baker said.

Strolling his way over to Yankees All-Stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Papi called for his lifelong rivals to “pay that man” after cozying up to Judge.

Watch the full interview

Big Papi is an ELECTRIC on-field reporter pic.twitter.com/32WM2bOTfE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 20, 2022

Worst of all, as cameras followed Ortiz’s disorienting reporting, MLB’s honorary All-Star pick Miguel Cabrera was at bat. But viewers entirely missed out on Miggy’s action to watch Ortiz continue stumbling through the All-Stars.

Reactions to the Big Papi Cam varied on Twitter: from fans demanding Ortiz’s job to others calling for more Papi in future broadcasts.

BIG PAPI IS ON ONE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D7su6VLK5H — Coach Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) July 20, 2022

"PAY THAT MAN!"



Probably the most Yankees fans have ever agreed with Big Papi pic.twitter.com/JUG4ZRCFTo — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2022

I’ve got motion sickness from the Papi En El Casa segment pic.twitter.com/Bv430Xn2Jh — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) July 20, 2022

Big Papi is such a clown. 😂😂😂 — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) July 20, 2022

Papi can't help stomp on a Tigers' moment. — Bless You Boys (@blessyouboys) July 20, 2022

"Man I'd take you deep." 😂



Alek Manoah puts no fear into Big Papi 😤



(via @BlueJays) | #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/mRUwvAsOkf — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 20, 2022

“Big Papi is in the house.” Its so good to see Miguel Cabrera have some fun on the National stage again.



Miggy being Miggy in the MLB All Star Game (maybe for the last time 🥹) #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/RajUBeVw30 — Noah Bieniek (@Seventy7NB) July 20, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela