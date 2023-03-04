Big Matchups, Big Bets For College Basketball

Videos by OutKick

We took the day off from college basketball articles yesterday, the games just weren’t exciting enough to write about. If you ever have a question about one, feel free to DM me on Twitter. Today, though, we are back with a full slate of ball and pumped up as we head into the last Saturday of regular season basketball before our conference tournaments begin.

Tennessee vs. Auburn, 2:00 ET

There was a point during this season when I was really excited about Tennessee basketball, but that has somewhat dissipated. After losing games to both Texas A&M and Kentucky, they have rebounded and won their past two games. And, not only did they win, they blew the brakes off the other teams. What was the difference? It could be as simple as Tennessee playing on the road (losses) versus playing at home (wins). They’ve lost their past four road games and at just 11-6 I can’t imagine they will make it too deep in the conference tournament. As far as Auburn, I had the right call with taking the points with them against Alabama in their last game. This is a pretty scrappy bunch and they pushed that game to overtime before finally succumbing to the loss. Auburn did play Tennessee once this season and it was a good game for them. It was a loss, but it was still a good game. They lost 46-43 on the road. Now they head home and get to face a Tennessee team that struggles on the road. I had to double-check the total on the previous game and the current line. They did combine for 89 points in the first game and this one has a total of 129.5. I think you can only look at the under in this game, but I’m taking a side. I’ll take Auburn -2 at home. I think in this case you just look at the situation and it looks better for Auburn. I don’t think they are a better team than Tennessee on the road, or even a neutral court, but this small number, I’ll lay it.

Kansas vs. Texas, 4:00 ET

Arguably this is the best game of basketball on television all day today. I’m including the NBA in that because none of those matchups are as juicy as this one (maybe you can count the 76ers and Bucks, but I’m getting sidetracked here). Kansas comes into the game as the #3 ranked team in the nation and is looking to close out a stellar regular season. Texas has a bit more to play for in this one as they can be the #2 seed in the Big 12 tournament with a win… and some other help, but if they lose the other games are pretty irrelevant to this. So, will Texas be fired up and ready for a win in this one or is Kansas going to keep rolling going into the big dance? Texas and Kansas played once already in Kansas and Texas fell 88-80 despite not shooting all that well in that game. Kansas probably has the best player in the game with Jalen Wilson, but if Texas makes a run, Wilson might just be reserved in the second half for the Big 12 tournament. Texas has lost their past two games, both on the road, but I think this is a good chance to stop the Jayhawks here. I’ll take Texas -3. It is about as high as I’ll go though.

A few other smaller ones that I like on today’s card: Utah and Colorado are slower-paced teams, but should be able to combine for more than 134.5 points, I’ll take the over in that one. Duke and North Carolina might be a tighter defensive match than you’d think. I’ll take the under 143 in that one. They only scored 120 in the first one so asking for 23 more is a bit much.

