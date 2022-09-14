Big 12 Commissioner Reveals If Expansion Is Imminent

The Big 12 isn’t in a rush to add more teams.

Realignment is a major focus in college sports at the moment, and many believe the Big 12 could raid the PAC-12 for teams if more western programs flee for the Big Ten.

If Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford flee for the B1G, the Big 12 could swoop in and pick up the most attractive survivors.

The Big 12 will take its time.

“Do we need to expand? No. On the go forward, we will have 12 great member institutions that give us a great footprint geographically. Great brands. You see the depth of this conference already right now two weeks into the football season,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark explained while visiting the University of Houston, according to The Daily Cougar.

However, Yormark also made it clear he has every intention of expanding the conference’s footprint.

Yormak further explained, “Do I have a goal of nationalizing this conference? Absolutely. Does that mean that we should look at expanding our geographic footprint in order to do that? Why not. But we need to make sure that, one, that timing is right, two, again whatever we do is additive and is not dilutive. My job is to explore every and all options and that’s what I’m doing and will continue to do.”

While Yormak might not feel the need to expand, his second comments definitely seem to indicate the conference is absolutely looking at growing.

Right now, college football is in a major arms race, and nobody wants to be the conference on the outside looking in.

If the PAC-12 falls, the race will be on for teams to find landing spots, and Yormark’s league could be a great spot for Arizona, ASU, Colorado and Utah.

However, nothing will happen until the B1G decides whether or not some more PAC-12 teams will be added. Until then, the Big 12 and everyone else is in a holding pattern. Once the first domino falls, we’ll be off to the races but for the time being, the status quo seems to be holding steady.