Big 12 Commissioner Booed Loud And Long As He Tries To Give Longhorns Conference Title Trophy

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark may never forget his last moments with the Texas Longhorns as members of his conference. Especially his ears, if those keep working right.

Texas fans booed Yormark unmercifully for several minutes as he tried to present the Big 12 championship trophy to Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian following No. 7 Texas’ dominant, 49-21 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Fans Bid Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Farewell

The Longhorns announced their departure from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference beginning in the 2024 season back in 2021. And Yormark didn’t like that. He said over the summer at a Texas Tech Red Raiders’ speaking function that he hoped Texas Tech beat Texas again like it did in 2022. Texas won that game, 57-7 last week in Austin. But its fans are still smarting over it and let Yormark know again.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian (right) tries to quiet Texas fans by waving them down when they were booing Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Saturday in Arlington, Texas, after the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title. (ABC TV Photo).

“It’s all good,” Yormark said again and again as he tried to speak over the boos. “It’s all good.”

He sounded like the Kevin Bacon character during the wild parade scene in “Animal House” saying, “All is well. All is well.”

But it wasn’t for Yormark. The Longhorn fans would not go quietly.

“All right, guys,” Yormark said as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian tried to quiet the fans by waving both arms down. That worked … until Yormark tried to speak again.

There were other such awkward trophy presentations expected around college football Saturday.

“I look at that as love,” he said, trying to be funny. That didn’t work either.

“Hold on,” he said.

As things quieted, Yormark said, “OK.”

Big 12 Commissioner Got Drowned Out By Longhorn Fans

But when he tried to speak again, the boos returned.

“It’s all good,” he said. “It’s all good.”

Finally, he got to congratulate Texas (12-1) for the championship.

“The Longhorns deserve a ticket for the College Football Playoff for sure,” he said. “OK. It’s an honor to give coach Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns the Big 12 championship trophy.”

And now Yormark can watch Texas in the SEC, or not.

Texas fans boo Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark after the conference title game Saturday in Arlington, Texas (ABC TV Photo)

The Longhorns will now hope for No. 4 Florida State (12-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) loses to No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) in the ACC title game later Saturday (8:15 p.m., ABC) in Charlotte, North Carolina. That could propel Texas into the four-team CFP playoff past No. 6 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 5 Oregon (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12). Ohio State just lost last week to No. 2 Michigan, and recent losses count more than those earlier in the season. And Oregon just lost to No. 3 Washington on Friday night.

Texas Longhorns Win Is Bad News For Alabama

Texas’ win was real bad news for No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC), which was playing No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) Saturday afternoon (4 p.m., CBS) in the SEC championship game. Even if Alabama beats Georgia, it may not pass No. 7 Texas. Because Texas won at Alabama, 34-24, on Sept. 9.

The 14-member College Football Playoff selection committee will publicize its final top four picks for the four-team playoff games of Jan. 1 on Sunday (Noon, ESPN) along with the other various bowl matchups.

“Texas in any scenario has be be ahead of Alabama,” ABC play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough said after the game. Texas would probably be the best team that hasn’t gotten in the 10-year history of the CFP. Certainly the most deserving team.”

ABC analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback on the Tide’s 2009 national championship team, even agreed.

“If Florida State loses, Texas has earned a spot,” he said. “That right there is one of the four best teams in America.”

Both McDonough and McElroy also said that if Alabama beats Georgia that both Alabama and Georgia could be left out.

“It’s a possibility,” McElroy said.

“It’s a real possibility,” McDonough said.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did not seem to understand that possibility earlier Saturday on ESPN’s Game Day. But he may realize it very soon.

“One of these things is not like the other,” Sankey said as he compared Florida State and the ACC to the the SEC. “And that’s the SEC. That’s the real world of college football.”

Unfortunately, Sankey is not living in the world of college football in 2023. The SEC is not as good as it was in the past. Florida State would not be undefeated if an SEC team had beat the Seminoles. Two SEC teams lost to Florida State – defending SEC West champion LSU by 45-24 on Sept. 3 and Florida by 24-15 last week.

“It’s going to be hard for that committee to choose against us,” Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said.

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Praises Longhorns

Ewers clearly put on a CFP-worthy, career performance with 35-of-46 passing for a Big 12 title game record 452 yards and four touchdowns. And if he decides to return for next season, backup Arch Manning will likely either sit on the bench again or transfer.

“In my opinion, we can play with anybody in the country,” Sarkisian said. “We’re a very versatile team. At the end of the day, we’d love the opportunity. We’ll see what happens.”

And if neither Alabama nor Georgia get in and Texas does, Greg Sankey shouldn’t feel too bad. Texas will be in the SEC next season.