Big 12 Commissioner Makes Bold Comments About His Future Plans

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark isn’t trying to hide his plans from anyone.

The conference with teams in the midwest and south is currently negotiating a new media deal, and there’s a ton of speculation Yormark and other Big 12 leaders might try to target middle of the pack PAC-12 teams.

Well, Yormark made it clear expansion is definitely on his mind.

Will the Big 12 expand? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

“I’ve telegraphed my intentions. I’ve decided I’m going to take a different approach. I’m going to telegraph it. I’m going to be very transparent and honest about my desires to go national, to expand, and I’ve done that … I aspire for this conference to be truly national,” Yormark explained when talking about his vision of the future.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on his aggressive approach to expansion:



"It's an interesting thing in this industry. You get scrutinized if you wake up one morning and take two teams from another conference. I'm gong to be very transparent about my desires to go national." pic.twitter.com/udyIyY59FL — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) October 25, 2022

The Big 12 has no choice but to be aggressive, and the landscape is primed and ready for the league to make some serious moves.

Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving at some point in the coming years for the SEC. It will happen no later than 2025.

Meanwhile, Cincy, UCF, BYU and Houston will all join the conference starting in summer 2023. The Big 12 has already grown its footprint, but clearly, Yormark isn’t done just yet.

Where might the Big 12 look to expand?

He likely has his eyes on Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. As I wrote about Tuesday, if the Big Ten grabs more PAC-12 teams, the conference could collapse and Yormark could swoop in and start poaching teams.

Of course, the sooner the conference and Yormark get a new media deal hammered out the better. He needs hard dollar figures if he’s going to steal PAC-12 teams.

Will Brett Yormark steal any PAC-12 teams? (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

No matter what, it’s kind of awesome watching Brett Yormark playing the role of disrupter. He knows he can’t match the Big Ten or SEC. However, he absolutely can cause major damage to the PAC-12, and it seems like that’s exactly what he intends on doing.