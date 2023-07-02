Videos by OutKick

Biff Poggi was named the head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in November. Although the 64-year-old’s tenure with the 49ers has been short, it has not been uneventful.

Poggi, whose legal name is ‘Francis Xavier,’ ruffled some feathers at the end of last week. He took aim at a rival coach, and his own fanbase within a 24-hour span.

To say that Poggi marches to the beat of his own drum would be an understatement. Few people in college football can approach the sport from his perspective.

Poggi began his career as a graduate assistant, worked his way up through the high school ranks with a lot of success at the Gilman School and Saint Frances Academy in Maryland (nobody would schedule his program by the end of his tenure), worked as an investment banker, spent two years at Michigan, and then landed at Charlotte. The grind is very real.

And amid all of the outside noise, Poggi simply did not care what others had to think or say.

This was a real outfit that he wore on the sideline of a nationally televised game:

Image courtesy: ESPN

His profile picture on Twitter is an egg:

Need more be said?

Biff Poggi is now at Charlotte.

After serving as Jim Harbaugh’s associate head coach in 2021 and 2022, Poggi replaced Will Healy as the head coach of the 49ers. They won just three games last season and five games in 2021.

It is a tall task to try and turn around the Charlotte program. Especially during the NIL era.

This is where Poggi’s recent “controversy,” if that’s what we want to call it, came to be.

He recently expressed his frustration with the fanbase’s financial support, rather lack thereof, during an appearance on The Kyle Bailey Show. Poggi was blunt.

It’s hard to get guys to write checks, and that’s actually starting to ruffle my Italian feathers. — Biff Poggi, via The Kyle Bailey Show

That set off a chain reaction. Poggi made sure to set the record straight on multiple instances.

You are wrong. Don’t speak on what you don’t know. This is part of the problem. Apologists for mediocrity. Do your research https://t.co/54ZpnlMFLx — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

Need resources to win. This is the easy way out from you — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

Many Charlotte supporters were upset with the coach’s comments, which he later clarified.

His issue is not with the average fan. His issue with the “big shots” around the program.

It will make total sense and I welcome that. — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

Town- I think a great team is in Charlotte’s interest. I will always be a force advocate for our players and program. Not backing down. Coach — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

And then it got spicy!

Trey Kavanaugh, an offensive quality control analyst who works with the quarterbacks at Appalachian State (which is just up the mountains from Charlotte), subtweeted Poggi over his on-air comments. The tweet has since been deleted, but the internet lives forever.

Nothing ruffles my Charlotte feathers more than complaining about community financial support before winning one football game. Doing more with less is a badge of honor, not an excuse… #BooneBred — Trey Kavanaugh on Twitter

Kavanaugh’s first tweet was escalated to Poggi, at which point he clarified what he meant in another since-deleted tweet.

Aspirations are great, think I’ve seen first hand how they aspirations (sic) can turn into reality. Just don’t confuse aspirations for entitlement. — Trey Kavanaugh on Twitter

Poggi fired right back at Kavanaugh and ended the conversation.

You coach at app state. No one gives a crap what you think — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

And then he doubled down.

You got it pal — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

If you come at the bull, you’re going to get the horns. If you come at Poggi, you’re going to get Poggi. Unapologetic, free-speaking Poggi. That may as well be the same as a bull.

Poggi’s first season will get underway when Charlotte host South Carolina State on September 2, 2023.