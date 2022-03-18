‘Bidenflation’: Instagram Model Seeks A Sugar Daddy To Pay For Her $4 Gas

How tough are the times out there for the Instagram models? This Bidenflation and $4 gas has ladies like Mia Dio, who lists her occupation as “comedian,” looking around Miami for a sugar daddy willing to pay her fuel.

Carrying a “Need $ugar daddy 4 gas” sign around Miami with a friend, Dio caused quite a scene in South Florida where one gallon is averaging $4.32. The Instagram models hit up all the busy intersections — and gas stations — looking for rich men to fill up their tanks.

“I get gas at Taco Bell for $1.50,” Dio added on Instagram.

While gas prices are out of control, there could be some price relief on the way for those Instagram models who can’t find a rich guy willing to fork over an AmEx, according to Fox Business.

The national average for a gallon of fuel is down two cents from Wednesday’s average of $4.305. Gas price experts tell the financial news outlet that the national average could slip to $4.10 in the coming weeks.

The bad news is that oil is back over $100 a barrel, and Reuters reports after a volatile week of trading that oil seems poised to settle in at the $100 level.

That means Mia Dio and her fellow IG models need to figure out a solution to this and the price of drinks at the clubs that continue to soar. Labor costs have led to higher food and drink costs, which has made the club scene an even more expensive endeavor.

As the New York Times reported in February, even things like limes that the clubs use for their vodka sodas are through the roof. One club owner told the newspaper that limes that cost $20 or $30 a few years ago are now in the $100 range.

That has Instagram models making ESPN GameDay signs and content in Miami as a goof, but let’s be honest here, Bidenflation has made living the Instagram model lifestyle very expensive and you best believe those costs aren’t coming out of the model’s pockets.

Ladies, either you get out there and start hustling, or Bidenflation is going to catch up to your ass. There’s no hiding. It’s a battle for survival. Either you hunt down a sugar daddy to eat the costs of Bidenflation, or there will be an Instagram model who’ll happily take your place.

Good luck.