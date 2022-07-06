Here Are the Salaries for Each Biden White House Staffer

On Tuesday, the Biden administration provided Congress with the annual list of salaries for all White House staffers.

The list of 474 employees reveals that the vast majority of them make over $100,000 a year, with 24 making the maximum salary of $180,000.

White House staffers making the maximum include Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Staff Secretary Neera Tanden, and National Climate Advisor Regina McCarthy.

Word is Jen Psaki had no problem leaving that salary range for millions of dollars a year with MSNBC.

As for the less lucky ones, the White House is required to pay non-zero salary employees at least $48,000, which it does for 12 staffers. These 12 include presidential writers, research associates, and trip coordinators.

Paying someone just $48,000 to write lines for Biden seems rather cruel, no?

The Biden administration also lists 16 employees as unpaid. This list includes Biden’s senior adviser for immigration, Ramzi Kassem, and his special policy adviser for economic policy, Justin Levitt.

The White House has had to provide lawmakers with a complete list of each employee’s title and pay since 1995.

Beyond the staffers, members of Congress have a salary of $174,000 per year, while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi makes $223,500.

Over at the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of the United States earns $258,100, while the Associate Justices are at $246,800.

The Vice President’s salary is currently set at $235,100. However, Kamala Harris can live much larger than her salary suggests. Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, showed $1.7 million in earnings on their 2021 tax returns.

Then there is President Biden. He makes the presidential salary of $400,000, though he receives an “expense allowance” of $50,000 and another $100,000 for travel expenses.

A lot of pay for a lot of incompetence.