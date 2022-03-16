in Politics

Here’s Biden Talking About Revenge Porn

Wednesday afternoon, President Biden delivered comments about the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. As expected, Biden quickly went off on a bizarre tangent. And when we say bizarre, we mean it.

While discussing violence, Biden asked those listening to think of a “friend” or two who have been blackmailed with naked photos.

Uh, what? You tell us:

So he’s talking about revenge porn, the sharing of sexual photos or videos without the consent of the person in the image. Hmm.

First, blackmailing is awful and it should stop immediately.

Second, it’s unclear whether Biden is making a reference to Hunter, a story he read online, or his more youthful days. Does anyone know?

Nevertheless, why is Biden trying to talk about revenge porn in the first place?

