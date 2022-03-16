Here’s Biden Talking About Revenge Porn

Wednesday afternoon, President Biden delivered comments about the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. As expected, Biden quickly went off on a bizarre tangent. And when we say bizarre, we mean it.

While discussing violence, Biden asked those listening to think of a “friend” or two who have been blackmailed with naked photos.

Uh, what? You tell us:

Biden: “I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmail.” pic.twitter.com/RjuN0H6js4 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 16, 2022

So he’s talking about revenge porn, the sharing of sexual photos or videos without the consent of the person in the image. Hmm.

First, blackmailing is awful and it should stop immediately.

Second, it’s unclear whether Biden is making a reference to Hunter, a story he read online, or his more youthful days. Does anyone know?

Nevertheless, why is Biden trying to talk about revenge porn in the first place?