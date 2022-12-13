Biden Reportedly Sick Of Media Discussing His Old Age

President Joe Biden would like the media to stop mentioning his age.

The president turned 80 last month. And given his evident cognitive decline, there are understandable concerns about him running for re-election in 2024 at 82 years old.

Still, the geezer would appreciate it if the press would stop noticing as much.

Politico published an article looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election. Specifically, the piece focused on Biden and Donald Trump, who announced his campaign plans in November.

“The 2024 presidential campaigns of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are riddled with uncertainties. That means other presidential hopefuls are lying low — for now,” the piece reads.

More notably, Politico reports that Biden has “vented to allies about how often his age is mentioned in the press.”

“You think I don’t know how f*cking old I am?” he asked allies in regard to his coverage.

Oh, Joe, they know you know:

Joe Biden reading the teleprompter:



“… end of quote. Repeat the line.”pic.twitter.com/d8heAyQc1e — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 8, 2022

Biden’s complaints about the media come amid a recent piece in the New York Times, entitled “President Biden Is Turning 80. Experts Say Age Is More Than a Number.”

The Times spoke to 10 experts in aging “to paint a picture of what the next six years might look like for a person of the president’s age.”

The piece explicitly questions how fit Biden would be for office should he run and win re-election.

The already diminished president would be 86 at the end of a second term. Most of the public wouldn’t trust an 86-year-old to run a local baseball team. How about the entire country?

He’s old when convenient

The corporate press has leaned in and out of concerns over Biden’s elderly status since the 2016 Democratic primaries. The media originally questioned his status as it angled for Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren to win the race.

Yet when it came down to Biden and Bernie Sanders, and then Biden and Trump, the president’s age was no longer a convenient talking point. So it was no longer a talking point in the media.

Biden is too old to run for re-election.

Likewise, the New York Times and Washington Post have opined on his age at various points during his presidency, mostly amid declines in the polls — times in which Biden has fallen out of favor with the press.

“At 79, Biden Is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency,” was the headline of a Times article in July.

Ultimately, Joe Biden won’t be too old for re-election if he faces Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024.

But should a younger, Democrat of color challenge Biden ahead of 2024, his age would again be a chief concern among the national media.