Biden Pleads for Return of Masks on Planes, Clay Travis Responds

OutKick founder Clay Travis said it feels like we’re seeing the Biden administration tanking for the overall No. 1 draft pick.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle filed a 59-page ruling to end mask mandates on airline travel and other public transportation — defining the restrictions as an infringement on Americans’ rights in April — but by the end of April, the CDC backed the Biden admin to appeal it.

“This is just wild to me that we could ever have found ourselves in this situation where masks on planes is being appealed, even though the data overwhelmingly reflects that we haven’t seen the surge in COVID cases on airplanes that we were told we would,” Clay said.

“Even though Joe Biden tried to tell us, ‘hey, we don’t have a pandemic, we have a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ The New York Times comes out on the front page of their newspaper today, and they’re like, ‘actually, we don’t have a pandemic of the unvaccinated anymore,'” Clay said. Many people that are dying with COVID — and I continue to say with COVID — have actually gotten multiple COVID shots.”

Watch everything Clay Tavis had to say below, and click here to watch Wednesday’s episode of OutKick The Show.