Clay Travis: Joe Biden Has Gone Full Ron Burgundy

OutKick founder Clay Travis said Joe Biden has gone full Ron Burgundy and is in need of serious help.

“Joe Biden spoke earlier today. And it’s embarrassing. I don’t know if we can intermix for the clip going forward. Joe Biden’s gaffes, he had three or four really bad ones today in his speech in particular, he read inside of his speech. Repeat the line, which was a clear instruction to him that he was supposed to repeat the line in front of him, not repeat the line as in the instructions. But Joe Biden has gone full. Ron Burgundy,” Travis said.

“I said earlier, I’m not a medical expert, but I can recognize when someone is on a rapid decline and Joe Biden is not well. There is a strong issue with Joe Biden, in my opinion, based on all the video that I see with his communication skills, with how detailed the instructions have to be in order for him to do his job, and he’s only going to continue to accelerate and get worse over the next 30 months, in theory, of his tenure as president,” Travis continued.

Incredibly, Biden’s assistant Press Secretary tried to claim the President did not say “repeat the line,” but instead said “let me repeat that line,” leading to one of Twitter’s all-time best ratios:

No. He said, "let me repeat that line." — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 8, 2022

Slowed down video of his remarks clearly shows Biden channeling Burgundy by saying “end quote, repeat the line”:

“I don’t know how we’re going to be able to finish Biden’s tenure, and I certainly am not in favor of any president dealing with the cognitive issues that he has regardless of party, because it makes America weaker,” Travis said on Friday’s episode of OutKick the Show. “China, Russia, whoever North Korea, Iran, whoever our adversaries are, whoever our enemies are, they are going to take advantage of the decrepit nature of our president. And right now, Joe Biden can’t even read a teleprompter.”

Friday’s gaffe, along with his need for detailed instructions on when to sit down, shows how the leader of the free world is clearly in rapid mental decline.