Biden Family Is A Scam That Colludes With Agencies To Lie To Americans: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

My fellow Americans, you are being lied to, manipulated and played for fools and the people who are lying to you – the Democrats, the media, our intelligence agencies – are working together – colluding together – to destroy the only man with the stones to take them all on.

Wednesday, thanks to the relentless and diligent work of Congressman James Comer, Senator Grassley and House Oversight, we learned what we’ve already known for months, if not years.

The Biden Crime Family – which I will heretofore refer to as the Biden SCAMily – received $10 million from foreign nationals including entities attached to the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY and did it all through an intricate web of shell companies.

Nine Biden SCAMily members received these wire transfers. Nine.

But the Bidens want us all to believe this is on the up-and-up that the crackhead and rest of the SCAMily did some kind of professional work to earn these millions.

Weird, because one of the recipients was a grandchild. What did the grandchild do to get this money from foreign nationals?

Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, in Turnberry on the west coast of Scotland on May 2, 2023, during the second day of his first visit to the country since losing the Presidency. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Better question and let’s cut the BS. What did JOE BIDEN do to get his family paid? What did the “big guy” do and what area of our national security did he sell out to line the pockets of his family members and likely himself? What policy decisions were made or WITHHELD to keep that money flowing for years?

Is there a reason a Chinese spy balloon was allowed to traverse our nation for a week before it was shot down? Is there a reason we’re not committed to the endless funding of the endless war in Ukraine?

All legitimate questions that should’ve been answered long ago and would’ve at least been asked if the so-called journalists given access to Joe Brandon had the guts, the intestinal fortitude, the INTEGRITY to do their jobs!

Biden, media complicit and so are our intelligence agencies.

We know, thanks to a brave FBI whistleblower, a file exists linking Joe Biden HIMSELF to this “criminal scheme” involving “money for policy decisions” during his vice presidency.

But surprise no surprise, the FBI REFUSES to give this informant file to Congress. REFUSES.

This document allegedly includes a “precise description” of the scheme and its purpose.

Get this. Acting Assistant Director of the bureau’s Office of Congressional Affairs Christopher Dunham wrote to James Comer on Wednesday, informing him that the bureau had to be mindful of “executive branch confidentiality interests and law enforcement responsibilities.”

Are you flipping kidding me? WHY are OUR law enforcement AND national intelligence agencies running cover for Biden at the expense of our national security. If Biden sold out and is still selling out our country to make a buck and the FBI knows it and they won’t comply with the investigation, they are also liable, they are also treasonous they are an accessory to the crime.

Let’s think about that for a moment, our agencies that we fund with our tax dollars would rather cover for Joe Biden and his SCAMily than protect and defend the interests and national security of the United States of America.

What ought to happen is the FBI should be held in contempt and have all funding FROZEN until it hands over the document. Plain and simple.

The only man that tried to drain the swamp is being dragged through the mud, raked over the coals, nailed to the cross by those same agencies.

I wonder why?! Because a Donald Trump presidency means this crap they continuously pull has an expiration date.

Who the actual hell can we trust anymore?

Bill and Hillary did the same crap with the Clinton foundation. Democrat crime families run roughshod over this country as the media continually runs cover right alongside our intelligence agencies. This is an abomination.

If Bill Clinton can be impeached for having an affair with an intern, and Trump can be impeached multiple times for BS reasons, then why the hell can’t Joe be impeached for selling out our national security to line the pockets of his scam family?!!!

I’m so sick of being lied to. Aren’t you?!

Those are my Final Thoughts.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless